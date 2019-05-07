OpenIAM Announces Identity Governance and Web Access Management Platform Version 4.1.6

CORTLANDT MANOR, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenIAM LLC, has announced the release of Identity and Access Management Platform version 4.1.6 today. This release adds new features such as:

Desktop SSO

SMS based Authentication (MFA)

Customer Identity Management (CIAM) extensions to the Self-Service portal

New connectors, including a SCIM connector, to integrate with a larger number of SaaS and enterprise applications

Multi-protocol adapter to extend integration options with source systems.

Customers can deploy OpenIAM either on-premise using containers via Docker or RPM file. Customers can also use the fully managed IdaaS solution offered by OpenIAM. OpenIAM was one of the first IAM vendors to offer a fully containerized solution and has major organizations in production taking advantage of these technologies. The platform has been validated for deployment on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.

Stefanie Chiras, vice president and general manager, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat

“Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 presents IT organizations with a keystone for driving open hybrid cloud deployments, with these implementations often driven by Red Hat’s partner ecosystem. We’re pleased to collaborate with OpenIAM around the launch of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 and look forward to working with them as we help enterprises around the world pursue hybrid cloud and digital transformation efforts.”

“OpenIAM’s customers, which are some of the largest commercial and government organizations in the world, demand a secure, mature, and scalable infrastructure for their deployments,” says Ameet Shah, Chief Marketing Officer of OpenIAM. “For over a decade, many of them have been deploying on Red Hat Enterprise Linux. We are pleased to take advantage of this latest version and continue our commitment to this platform and extend our solution to take advantage of the new functionality in Red Hat Enterprise Linux.”

About OpenIAM, LLC

OpenIAM provides a fully integrated Identity and Access Management platform which is being used by some of the largest companies in the world across a variety of industries including government, financial services, telecommunications, education, healthcare, manufacturing, publishing and retail. Since the company’s inception in 2008, the entire stack has been built in-house and provides customers with technology that will grow with their changing needs by enabling the addition of components to the integrated platform, allowing users to see one unified IAM solution versus a collection of disparate products. OpenIAM is headquartered in New York.

Red Hat and Red Hat Enterprise Linux are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.