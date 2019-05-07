128 Technology Joins Red Hat Enterprise Linux Ecosystem

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--128 Technology, the leader in Session Smart routing, today announced that it has joined Red Hat’s software partner ecosystem as a certified software partner. The 128T Networking Platform is certified to run on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, which provides a more consistent foundation for enterprise hybrid cloud deployments.

Unifying hardware providers, ISVs, systems integrators and public clouds, 128 Technology is now part of the IT industry’s largest commercial open source ecosystem. Serving as an entry point to this extensive network is Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, which delivers a flexible and scalable platform for certified solutions and configurations ready to support the open hybrid cloud. 128 Technology’s Session Smart routing approach offers the tightly controlled, yet agile network enterprises need to make their network ready for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud architectures.

The 128T Networking Platform features:

High performance Session Smart router with tunnel-free bandwidth saving capabilities.

Session oriented routing that enables instantaneous failovers, session migration, duplication, resiliency, optimization and high availability.

Zero-trust security, hypersegmentation, L2-L4 stateful firewall, routing with words, application classification, load balancing and dynamic multi-path routing.

Centralized visibility and management of policies across public and private cloud environments.

“ Red Hat’s customers can now more easily install and deploy the 128T Networking Platform, which is scalable and cost-efficient,” said Ritesh Mukherjee, Vice President Product Management at 128 Technology. “ Our ground-breaking approach to networking provides customers a high-performance router with tunnel-free, bandwidth-saving capabilities. Our zero-trust security model offers enterprises peace of mind that their network will operate safely, delivering the functionality their business needs without interruption.”

Stefanie Chiras, vice president and general manager, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat said, “ Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 presents IT organizations with a keystone for driving open hybrid cloud deployments, with these implementations often driven by Red Hat’s partner ecosystem. We’re pleased to collaborate with 128 Technology around the launch of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 and look forward to working with them as we help enterprises around the world pursue hybrid cloud and digital transformation efforts.”

About 128 Technology

128 Technology makes your network do what your business needs, by changing the way networks work. Our professional grade software teaches routers the language of applications and services, letting them understand the requirements of individual services and segments, and adapt the network dynamically to deliver what the business needs, when and where it needs it. We make routers Session Smart™, enabling enterprise customers and service providers to create a service-centric fabric that's more simple, agile, and secure, delivering better performance at a lower cost.

