Rifiniti and Phunware Team to Harness Cisco Partner Network and Improve Space Utilization for Real Estate Customers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rifiniti, the leader in workplace analytics software, and Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, have teamed to leverage their Cisco Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partner network and combine complementary service offerings for corporate tenants.

Rifiniti and Phunware are available from Cisco and Cisco’s other partners, enabling customers who invest in Cisco’s Connected Mobile Experiences (CMX) and DNA Spaces to deploy both companies’ technology services.

Both companies gather valuable data on traffic and occupancy patterns to optimize traffic flow – Rifiniti’s Optimo X workplace analytics software solution provides capacity planning and conference room rationalization; Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform advances mobile users’ understanding and experience of space through real-time and one-to-one blue dot location services including location awareness for employee tracking.

“Phunware’s mobile location services are completely congruent to our service offering. They address the need for better guidance through interactions within office environments, which is something that we frequently get requests for from our customers,” said Irina Mladenova, Rifiniti’s President and Customer Success Officer. “We’re very excited to be able to guide customers towards further harnessing of their investment in the Cisco technology,” Mladenova added.

The complementary technologies will provide even richer insights into occupancy tracking for customers’ more comprehensive understanding of real-estate use while improving employees’ workplace experience through intuitive mapping, navigation, wayfinding and engagement.

Phunware Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Alan S. Knitowski said,”Rifiniti’s workplace optimization software provides a compelling and complimentary value-add to Phunware’s corporate offering. Their analytics provide powerful insights on workplace optimization and serve as a critical component to the broader set of digital transformation outcomes customers will receive with their investments with Cisco wireless and Phunware mobile."

The partnership with Phunware is part of Rifiniti’s ongoing dedication to serve real estate customers with the latest tools so they can adjust their use of commercial office space and provide contemporary workplaces that engage employees.

About Rifiniti: Rifiniti Inc. provides rich analytics for workplace optimization. The company’s SaaS offering, Optimo™, enables customers with AI-powered analytics to optimize their workspace. Optimo™, enhanced by Rifiniti’s deep understanding of corporate real estate (CRE), solves this problem by providing actionable insights that help executives make confident decisions based on highly accurate analytics. Optimo™ assists clients in migrating from the historically time-consuming and often error-prone manual data gathering and analysis required for workplace optimization metrics, such as employee attendance and real estate total cost of occupancy (TCO). Visit https://rifiniti.com/ for more information or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Phunware, Inc. Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), a fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty and rewards (PhunCoin), and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com and follow @phunware and @phuncoin on all social media platforms.