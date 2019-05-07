Vapor IO and BroadGroup Expanding Edgecon to a Global Audience

AUSTIN, Texas & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vapor IO, creators of the Kinetic Edge™ and the leading provider of tower-connected edge colocation services, and BroadGroup, the information media technology company, today announced a partnership through which the two companies will expand the global footprint and audience for Edgecon™.

Following successful events in Las Vegas, Aspen, Barcelona and Los Angeles, Vapor IO’s Edgecon will now be conducted in alignment with selected BroadGroup events, including:

Edgecon Monaco: (June 4, 2019) A special half-day Edgecon experience will be offered as part of Datacloud Global Congress.

(June 4, 2019) A special half-day Edgecon experience will be offered as part of Datacloud Global Congress. Edgecon Austin: (November 6, 2019) A special Edgecon experience will be integrated into BroadGroup’s Edge USA.

“BroadGroup has a long history of excellence in establishing and growing events that speak directly to their attendees’, sponsors’ and speakers’ needs,” said Matt Trifiro, CMO of Vapor IO. “We look forward to working closely with them to expand the audience for Edgecon and accelerate the adoption of edge computing.”

“Vapor IO has truly raised the bar when it comes to creating curated experiences for the edge community, with Edgecon offering high-impact, high-value interaction and thought leadership among industry influencers,” said Philip Low, chairman of BroadGroup. “We are delighted to include Edgecon and its speaker academy in this year’s programme and look forward to our continued cooperation.”

Datacloud Global Congress

For 15 years, Datacloud Global Congress has been one of BroadGroup’s most popular global events and is a recognised beacon of high-quality content, offering thought leadership across the entire IT infrastructure ecosystem. The conference has performed a critical role as an international networking and deal making opportunity for key players across the sector. With a powerful agenda covering cloud challenges, edge evolution and data center infrastructure, it attracts investors, financiers, business leaders and their customers who use the stunning backdrop of Monte Carlo to do deals that influence outcomes for the next 12 months and beyond.

Edge USA

BroadGroup’s EDGE family of edge computing conferences travels the world to explore the emerging interest in edge computing and how edge how infrastructure will transform through the convergence of current and new technologies such as blockchain, AI, 5G, 4k and 8k video, robotics, wearable tech and embedded sensors, core and edge data centers and cabling and fiber. EDGE hosts this massive new ecosystem in one location to address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in implementing edge services and networks. It provides a global platform for new technologies and services, an informative and engaging program with visionary thought leaders, and a place to network and do deals.

Edgecon

Vapor IO’s Edgecon, an invitation-only, curated event, brings together industry leaders for visionary presentations, brainstorming, and high-impact networking. The conference series features top public cloud providers, IoT practitioners, infrastructure owners, wireless operators and edge computing developers, who discuss real-world deployment of edge computing, define requirements for early deployments and create powerful networking opportunities with potential partners and customers.

Attending Edgecon Monaco

On June 4, 2019, Edgecon Monaco will present a half-day edge-focused track as part of Datacloud Congress 2019. Hand-picked Industry experts will deliver insights from real-world deployments of edge computing in three 50-minute sessions.

Delegates to the Datacloud Global Congress who have purchased platinum ticket packages are guaranteed attendance at Edgecon Monaco. Current Euro and Gold ticket holders can also Upgrade.

About Vapor IO

Vapor IO is developing the largest nationwide edge colocation and interconnection platform at the edge of the wireless network. Serving the world’s largest wireless carriers, cloud providers, web-scale companies and other innovative enterprises, the company’s Kinetic Edge combines multi-tenant colocation with software-defined interconnection and high-speed networking. The Kinetic Edge delivers the most flexible, highly-distributed edge infrastructure at the edge of the wireless network. The company has deployed its Kinetic Edge in Chicago, IL, and has plans to have projects underway in the top 20 US markets with 100+ sites by 2020. Follow @VaporIO on Twitter.

About BroadGroup

BroadGroup is a global media company based in the UK that produces market intelligence reports, events, awards and also publishes Data Economy, a complete source for daily news, analysis, opinion and leadership insight across the field of data centers and critical IT infrastructure. With three days of deep content across case studies, market analysis, technical papers and in-depth panel discussions, BroadGroup’s Datacloud Global Congress has evolved as a recognized beacon of high-quality content offering thought leadership across the critical IT infrastructure markets and has performed a seminal role as the international networking and deal-making opportunity for old and new contacts alike.