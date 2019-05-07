HealthTrust Selects OptumRx as Exclusive Pharmacy Care Services Partner

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthTrust, a leading group purchasing organization and health care performance improvement company, has selected OptumRx as its exclusive pharmacy care services partner for its member organizations. OptumRx and HealthTrust, and its CoreTrust division, will partner to deliver transparent pharmacy benefit solutions intended to support better health outcomes, improved consumer experiences and lower costs.

OptumRx will provide custom programs, tools and mobile technology that will improve how consumers engage in their pharmacy benefit and overall health care. OptumRx will offer an integrated and flexible program backed by a fully dedicated support team focused on delivering exceptional pharmacy experiences and will collaborate with HealthTrust to meet the unique needs of member organizations through performance analytics and total cost management.

“After a rigorous process, we are excited to select OptumRx and deploy new and innovative offerings to the marketplace,” said Joseph Dizenhouse, senior vice president and head of HealthTrust’s Pharmacy Services Group. “HealthTrust’s portfolio and pharmacy capabilities, coupled with OptumRx’s assets and expertise, will allow us to deliver pharmacy programs that incorporate transparency, flexibility and alignment of incentives between the PBM, employer and patient, driving meaningful value and outcomes for all.”

Through the delivery of total spend management solutions, HealthTrust serves approximately 1,500 acute care hospitals and health systems, and more than 35,000 non-acute locations, including ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices and alternate care sites. CoreTrust, a division of HealthTrust, serves a membership of Fortune 2000 companies across multiple industries and leverages its combined purchasing volume with HealthTrust members to achieve market-leading pricing across a portfolio of indirect spend contracts.

“OptumRx is honored to have been chosen by HealthTrust to provide pharmacy care services to its member organizations and help expand the value that HealthTrust and CoreTrust deliver to the market,” said John Prince, chief executive officer of OptumRx. “HealthTrust is an important partner to OptumRx and together we aim to transform pharmacy benefits by better connecting and integrating pharmacy support and clinical programs to deliver better outcomes, improved consumer experiences and help lower total health care costs.”

Along with providing core pharmacy capabilities, OptumRx will work with HealthTrust to collaborate on total health solutions that address the greatest challenges in health care and bring increased value to those we collectively serve.

About OptumRx

OptumRx is a pharmacy care services company helping clients and more than 65 million members achieve better health outcomes and lower overall costs through innovative prescription drug benefit services, including network claims processing, clinical programs, formulary management, specialty pharmacy care and infusion services. Through expertise, flexible technology and a network of over 67,000 community pharmacies and state-of-the-art home delivery pharmacies, OptumRx is putting patients at the center of the pharmacy experience and making health care more connected and less fragmented — ensuring patients get the right medication at the right time at the best cost. OptumRx is part of Optum®, a leading information and technology-enabled health services business dedicated to making the health system work better for everyone. For more information, visit optum.com/optumrx or follow @OptumRx on Twitter.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.