VinaPhone Selects KoolSpan to Power ProCall Secure Communications Solution

HANOI, Vietnam & BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VinaPhone (http://vinaphone.com.vn), the leading provider of advanced telecommunications technologies and services to government, enterprise, small & medium-sized business, and consumers in Vietnam announces its partnership with KoolSpan (https://KoolSpan.com), to power VinaPhone ProCallTM, (http://procall.vn/en/), the secure mobile communications solution for Vietnam.

With an estimated 2018 GDP of more than $700 Billion and population of almost 100 million people, Vietnam is an important economic and cultural hub that includes growing manufacturing, information technology and energy companies.

Telecommunications networks globally are vulnerable to monitoring and surveillance of phone calls and text messages by cyber criminals, hackers, and nation states. These parties commit corporate espionage, steal intellectual property and sensitive financial information, monitor calls and messages, and compromise privacy and security of people globally.

With ProCall, government employees, business people and consumers across Vietnam can protect mobile phone calls and chats from surveillance targeting government information or seeking unfair business advantages through corporate/business espionage.

ProCall delivers robust, end-to-end encryption for mobile calls and chats using technology developed by Bethesda, MD based KoolSpan, Inc.

ProCall is the leading solution delivering end-to-end (E2E) encryption for calls and messages/chats in Vietnam. ProCall delivers secure phone calls with high-definition audio through an easy-to-use and intuitive solution. ProCall users can make secure phone calls that sound as good as regular, unsecure calls.

“We are delighted to enter into a strategic partnership with KoolSpan,” says Mr Dzung Manh Do, Director of Product Management Department, VNPT – VinaPhone Business Customer Company. “With KoolSpan technology VinaPhone is protecting users from the leading cybersecurity threat to professional and personal communications.”

“KoolSpan is proud to partner with VinaPhone,” says Nigel Jones, KoolSpan CEO. “This partnership delivers secure mobile communications to an important and rapidly growing market and is an important milestone in KoolSpan’s growth.”

About VinaPhone

VNPT VinaPhone mobile network has made great contributions to society, and provides mobile services to most of the population of Vietnam. Becoming the first mobile network covering all provinces and cities across the country (in 1999) and coverage to all districts (in 2006), including mountains and islands, VNPT VinaPhone has continuously pioneered introduction of new technologies to serve communication needs that push boundaries further. With official opening and launch of satellite services in collaboration with Thuraya Telecommunications Company, VNPT VinaPhone again confirms its position as market leader in the Telecom industry continuing its positive contribution to Vietnam’s economic, political and social future.

About KoolSpan

KoolSpan is the leading provider of robust, cross-platform, end-to-end communication security on smartphones globally. KoolSpan TrustCall delivers strong end-to-end (E2E) encryption for calls, text/chats on Android and iPhone devices. Customers include governments, enterprises, and individuals in 60+ countries. TrustCall is FIPS 140-2 validated and has 33 issued patents with dozens pending. KoolSpan is privately held and based in Bethesda, Md. For more information, visit www.koolspan.com, follow KoolSpan on Twitter @KoolSpan.