Masergy Announces Significant Channel Programme Growth in Europe

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masergy, the leading provider of managed SD-WAN, cloud communications and managed security solutions, announces significant growth of its Channel programme – doubling its revenue-generating European partners to nearly 80 in the last 12 months. The company remains on track to have joint wins with more than 150 partners by the end of the year. Masergy has also gained a lot of traction in developing its alliance relationships in Europe, including its Global premier partnership with Cisco in the collaboration space.

Driven by EMEA Managing Director Steve Harrington, Masergy is combining technical excellence with strategic channel support. Harrington explains, “We’re amplifying partner revenue capabilities and driving new opportunities in the channel. In order to continue this success, the UK account management team has doubled, and we’ve bolstered our partner training programmes. In addition to this investment, I am pleased to announce that Emily Nerland, industry veteran, has joined Masergy to head up the UK Channel account management team. Emily has extensive experience working in the UK Channel for several service providers and is perfectly positioned to deliver the Masergy vision in the UK.”

Nerland adds, "I'm incredibly excited to be joining the Masergy team and executing on its strategic plans to drive continued growth in the Channel. The market opportunity for our partners is boundless and I know that we are perfectly positioned with our innovative solutions and industry-leading customer experience to help them achieve their goals."

Masergy has placed considerable focus on detailed account mapping, strategic business planning and key joint marketing programs with Channel partners. Through a series of on-site and virtual training plus product and technology specific certification programs, partners are equipped with specialist knowledge and the means to sell and promote solutions to enterprise customers globally.

Rob Merhej, Director of Channel Sales at AVANT and a Masergy partner explains, “With organisations looking to harness the cloud and digitally transform day-to-day operations, it’s become more important than ever that we make networking as secure, reliable and effective for our clients as possible. With this in mind, our relationship with Masergy is fundamental. The team has been our go-to partner for Managed SD WAN, Cloud communications, and Managed Security in the United States for many years. We signed up to the European Channel programme over two years ago and haven’t looked back since.”

About Masergy

Masergy enables global enterprises to innovate, disrupt and dominate their industries with transformative solutions in secure SD-WAN, cloud communications and managed security. Built on the world’s most innovative Software Defined Platform, our agile technologies, customizable solutions and unmatched customer experience are why leading organizations rely on Masergy to stay ahead of the competition. Be what’s next with Masergy. Learn more and follow us on our blog Transforming Enterprise IT, Twitter@Masergy, LinkedIn and Facebook.