International Search Summit Boston 2019 Announces 5 Featured Speakers

The five featured speakers are:

Gary Illyes, Webmaster Trends Analyst at Google, will participate in a “ Q&A Session with Google .” He’ll take questions from attendees on any of the hot topics facing international SEO.

.” He’ll take questions from attendees on any of the hot topics facing international SEO. Mellissa Jensen, Marketing Manager for Content and SEO at Cisco Systems, will discuss “ Scaling localization & international SEO in a decentralized world .” She’ll show how SEO and Localization can and should work together.

.” She’ll show how SEO and Localization can and should work together. Andy Atkins-Krüger, Founder and CEO of Webcertain will talk about “ Navigating the complex world of geo-targeting and hreflang .” He’ll provide advice on creating localized, relevant content for each target market.

.” He’ll provide advice on creating localized, relevant content for each target market. Tatiana Bashlycheva, Senior Manager of US Business Development at Yandex, will share “ Insights into the Russian market and Yandex .” She’ll discuss how businesses can successfully grow in this region.

.” She’ll discuss how businesses can successfully grow in this region. Bill Hunt, President of Back Azimuth Consulting, will address “Missed opportunities in global search.” He’ll also provide practical tactics and techniques to ensure efficiency and effectiveness across global markets.

The International Search Summit Boston will be held at the Wyndham Boston Beacon Hill. Attendees who buy tickets to before June 30, 2019, can take advantage of super early bird pricing.

The International Search Summit Boston will be held at the Wyndham Boston Beacon Hill. Attendees who buy tickets to before June 30, 2019, can take advantage of super early bird pricing.