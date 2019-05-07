Knoa Software Sees Increasing Market Demand for Its User Experience Management (UEM) Solution

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knoa Software, a leading provider of User Experience Management (UEM) software, today announced that the company’s flagship product, Knoa User Experience Management, is now available through the Partner Managed Cloud for SAP applications and technology solutions. Additionally, Knoa continues to grow its list of reference customers who are employing the Knoa solution to support successful SAP S/4HANA® migration or implementation projects.

Partner Managed Cloud helps solution providers deliver bundled SAP solutions and services on a hosted platform, with a single subscription fee. With a Partner Managed Cloud solution and the expertise of certified SAP partners, customers can focus on managing their business and not IT. The most immediate and compelling use case is the delivery of services in support of SAP S/4HANA® implementations.

Knoa UEM played a critical role in several digital transformation projects throughout 2018. SAP recently highlighted key initiatives involving a leading Brazilian cosmetics firm, a major U.S. public power utility, and a large Russian steel company. For these customers, Knoa UEM was instrumental in their migration to SAP S/4HANA® and the SAP HANA® database.

The Knoa User Experience Management solution provides complete visibility into employee interactions with enterprise software, highlighting application usage, measuring user adoption and engagement, and providing insight to improve process and workflow. This has made it instrumental in enabling organizations across many industries and geographies as they migrate to SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA® database.

“As more and more companies move to SAP S/4HANA, our performance and usability metrics have proven to ensure a smooth migration and confirm user adoption," said Brian Berns, CEO of Knoa. “We expect this trend to continue as enterprises focus on boosting productivity and employee engagement in order to achieve better overall business results.”

A recent TechTarget article, “UX Analysis is Key to SAP S/4HANA Migration at AES,” highlights how a Fortune 200 global power company accelerated its SAP S/4HANA implementation with user analytics from Knoa. The AES Corporation embarked in 2017 on a major consolidation project to create a single global ERP system, running SAP S/4HANA on SAP HANA® Enterprise Cloud. Throughout the project, AES needed to identify priorities for migrating functionality, isolate redundancies across its environments, and ensure adherence to standards in its new environment. To accomplish this, AES leveraged user analytics from Knoa.

“With User Experience Management, businesses can drive adoption and more effective use of their SAP software, which is a key factor in achieving ROI," said Bogdan Nica, VP of Product and Services, Knoa. “Companies often overlook the impact of users on the success of application investments. We help them eliminate that blind spot."

Knoa’s success in driving adoption for its User Experience Management software is partly due to its vast network of consulting partners, which provide local knowledge and in-country experience, combined with technology expertise. Knoa is proud to announce that one of its premier partners in Latin America, Edison Consulting, is runner-up for the Americas SAP User Group (ASUG) Argentina Award for Innovation in SAP Projects (2019), for one of its recent Knoa implementation projects, involving Argentina’s largest electricity distributor. The ASUG Award recognizes outstanding achievements of its members in using innovative solutions to deliver successful projects based on the SAP tools and technology.

Knoa will participate in SAPPHIRE® NOW and the ASUG Annual Conference being held May 7-9 in Orlando, Florida, at booth #1244. SAPPHIRE NOW focuses on how companies can enable their digital business strategy and get more from technology investments. SAPPHIRE NOW and the ASUG Annual Conference are the world’s premier business technology event and largest SAP customer-run conference, offering attendees the opportunity to learn and network with customers, SAP executives, partners and experts across the entire SAP ecosystem.

Knoa User Experience Management (UEM) is resold by SAP as SAP User Experience Management by Knoa.

About Knoa Software

Knoa Software delivers solutions that generate unique insights for the optimization of the end-user experience and improved efficiencies for enterprise applications from vendors including SAP, Oracle and others. Knoa's patented software provides CIOs and business executives with the actionable metrics needed to ensure that organizations and end-users realize the full value of their software investment. Headquartered in New York City, Knoa helps hundreds of global corporations and government organizations make impactful, real-time, fact-based decisions that enrich and maximize the experience and productivity of over a million end users. For further information, visit www.knoa.com or follow us at @KnoaSoftware on Twitter.

