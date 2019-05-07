Folloze Launches Data and AI Powered Personalization Engine, Turning Insights into Action

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Folloze, the leading B2B Customer Engagement Platform, is unveiling the Personalization Engine - its newest offering designed to leverage robust data and artificial intelligence (AI) to customize content-based experiences throughout the customer journey. This new Engine enables B2B enterprises to engage both current and prospective customers in much deeper and more meaningful ways. Personalization is a key factor in customer engagement -- based on a recent research by the Epsilon Group, 80 percent of consumers are more likely to make a purchase when brands offer personalized experiences. The company is also announcing its integration with the Demandbase Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platform to fuel AI-powered intent and account-rich data into the Personalization Engine. Folloze customers will now have access to the most advanced customer engagement platform on the market.

“B2B companies are following the steps of B2C companies that have implemented AI-powered personalization strategies to create value-driven experiences for their customers,” “says David Brutman, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Folloze. “With the growing amount of data that companies have about their prospects, there is a tremendous opportunity to put information into action and design experiences that are based on rich firmographic, behavioral and intent data. We have taken the challenge to not only allow our customers to create a deep, personalized experience, but also enable any marketer in the company to activate it and bring the personalization to any customer touch point, from awareness to demand generation and sales engagement.”

The Folloze Customer Engagement Platform is powered by the Experience, Personalization and Orchestration Engines. The Personalization Engine includes the following capabilities:

Real time hyper-personalization of customer experiences including messaging, content, creative elements, and engagement actions

of customer experiences including messaging, content, creative elements, and engagement actions Personalization rules tool that allows the mapping of experience elements to any account or contact attribute

that allows the mapping of experience elements to any account or contact attribute Dynamic seller mapping that assign account managers and account owners to their account’s campaign, as well as deliver their account engagement analytics

that assign account managers and account owners to their account’s campaign, as well as deliver their account engagement analytics Field campaigns hyper personalization that applies personalization capabilities to any field driven campaigns, initiated by either marketing or sales

that applies personalization capabilities to any field driven campaigns, initiated by either marketing or sales AI and data aggregation from a variety of platforms to build and act upon the richest and most up-to-date account and contact data and insights

These new capabilities allow the ability to deliver hyper-personalized experiences designed by any marketer in the company and across all customer touch points, both for inbound and outbound strategies.

“As a leader in 3D design, engineering and entertainment software, engaging with our customers on a highly relevant and personalized basis is essential to our go-to-market strategy. The biggest challenge is how to execute a personalization strategy that spans across marketing and sales and can scale to thousands of accounts,” said Shellie Smith, Account-Based Marketing Lead for the Americas at Autodesk. “Folloze is uniquely addressing these challenges by delivering a simple to use, scalable personalization platform that allows marketing to equip sales with account-specific content for their customer communication, personalized by seller, industry, regions and customer role. It allows us to run a true marketing-powered sales motion.”

As part of the launch, Folloze is also integrating with Demandbase to allow B2B companies to power Folloze’s personalization and orchestration capabilities with Demandbase’s robust ABM Platform and Targeting solutions. The end result is AI-powered, hyper-personalized, multi channel ABM programs, at scale.

“This partnership with Folloze offers a combination of two very complementary worlds and is truly unique to all our customers,” said Jeff Freeman, VP of Product Management at Demandbase. “The turnkey integration gives our mutual customers the ability to leverage Demandbase’s audience and insights directly in the Folloze Platform to deliver personalization at scale. It aligns with our vision at Demandbase of turning our audiences and AI into positive business outcomes across the marketing ecosystem.”

For more details about the Folloze Customer Engagement Platform and the Personalization Engine, please visit www.folloze.com or visit us at SiriusDecisions Summit at Booth #431. For all other updates and news, subscribe to the Folloze Blog.

About Folloze:

Folloze is a Customer Engagement Platform designed for B2B enterprises to engage, develop and win their target accounts by creating highly engaging and data powered personalized experiences across every customer touchpoint. Built for scale and powered by its Experience, Personalization and Orchestration Engines, Folloze’s integrated platform empowers Marketing and Sales teams to deliver targeted and automated go-to-market programs to increase pipeline, close deals and expand revenue with existing customers. Founded in 2013 by marketing and technology veterans and backed by world-class investors, Folloze is proudly serving some of the largest and most sophisticated enterprises with global deployments.

Folloze is headquartered in San Mateo, CA with a development center in Tel Aviv, Israel. To learn more, visit www.folloze.com.