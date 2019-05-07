At Velocity 2019, Convey and MercuryGate Announce Partnership to Improve the Last Mile Delivery Experience

CARY, N.C. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MercuryGate International, Inc., a leader in Transportation Management System (TMS) solutions, today announced a partnership and technology integration with Convey Inc., the leading provider of Delivery Experience Management (DEM) software. The partnership integrates Convey’s Delivery Experience Management technology into MercuryGate’s TMS solutions to allow shippers to launch DEM programs that provide complete visibility through the last mile of delivery.

The integrated solution ensures that shippers are able to deliver customers’ orders how and when they expect and will be available in early June. With full end-to-end visibility, in-transit insights and collaborative tools for all customer orders, shippers will provide improved service while containing costs.

“It is critical that one have full control tower visibility throughout the supply chain, especially at the last mile,” said Joe Juliano, President and CEO of MercuryGate International, Inc. “Integrating the Convey functionality to the MercuryGate TMS will allow the shipper to take proactive steps to address a potential disruption before it becomes a service failure by communicating with the customer. With exception management workflows, you may be able to get an order back on schedule or make alternate plans, such as sourcing the product from another location close to the end consumer.”

As a result, the partnership between the two companies opens new opportunities to improve service, relationships, and overall NPS. Shippers that use the integrated solution will benefit from:

Ability to manage the entire shipping experience, collaborate with carriers and communicate with customers resulting in higher customer satisfaction and lifetime value

Insights derived from end-to-end visibility drive better decision making and better negotiating power to control costs and performance

Integration of cloud-based solutions to speed time to value

“We're excited to partner with MercuryGate and look forward to helping shippers improve success in the critical last mile,” said Rob Taylor, CEO of Convey. “Combining our technology with MercuryGate's TMS enables an end-to-end view of a shipment - from order to doorstep - that offers an unprecedented opportunity to overcome unexpected issues in a shipment. Companies that embrace the increased visibility and take action on it will win competitive advantage through increased customer satisfaction and reduced operating costs.”

To learn more about the partnership, visit us here.

About Convey

With delivery expectations skyrocketing, brands cannot leave the critical last mile to chance. Convey’s Delivery Experience Management platform combines real-time visibility, post-purchase experiences, and advanced insights and analytics to create a solution uniquely capable of perfecting last mile delivery. Supply chain and customer experience leaders including Neiman Marcus, Jet.com, and Eddie Bauer rely on Convey’s software and expertise to take action to ensure shoppers get their orders how and when they want, resulting in happier, loyal customers and a lower cost to serve. Founded in 2013, Convey is backed by Silverton Partners, Techstars Venture Group, RPM Ventures and based in Austin, Texas.

About MercuryGate International

MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today’s most successful shippers, 3PLs, freight forwarders, brokers, and carriers. MercuryGate’s solutions are unique in their native support of all modes of transportation on a single platform including Parcel, LTL, Truckload, Air, Ocean, Rail and Intermodal. Through the continued release of innovative, results-driven technology and a commitment to making customers successful, MercuryGate delivers exceptional value for TMS users through improved productivity and operational efficiency. MercuryGate offers business intelligence to improve transportation processes, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce costs. Find out why MercuryGate has set the industry standard for the most adaptable, comprehensive, transportation solutions suite in the industry at www.mercurygate.com.