Maven IT Selects Yottabyte to Simplify Cloud Migration for SMB Customers

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yottabyte LLC announced today that Maven IT, Inc., a Managed Services Provider (MSP) in Southeast Michigan, is leveraging Yottabyte software to help simplify the complexity of migrating to the cloud for SMB customers. Maven IT utilizes Yottabyte’s intuitive cloud building software to provide their customers with the reliability, scalability and security they require to effectively manage their businesses.

Yottabyte, a software company specializing in virtualization of the data center, prides itself on offering a homogeneous system designed for the IT generalist. Maven IT is a managed services provider that focuses on seamless and convenient integration of IT services. Small and medium businesses are able to experience the advantage of an IT staff at a portion of the cost with Maven IT.

With the responsibility for choosing the right technology for their customer base, Maven IT is a trusted advisor and relies on Yottabyte’s Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution for managing their customers’ applications in the cloud. Additional Yottabyte solutions that Maven IT utilizes includes the ability to easily create virtual machines (VMs) on demand for their customers, as well as Yottabyte’s Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) solutions. Both the BaaS and DRaaS solutions are new service offerings to Maven IT’s customer base.

“Yottabyte’s Backup and DR has been paramount to us,” said Aaron McCarthy, President of Maven IT. “The Backup and DR solutions are something that most of our customers weren’t able to capture previously. This has had a positive impact on their business operations.”

Managed services providers like Maven IT are constantly looking to improve services in order to better support their customers. As technology becomes more demanding, so do their standards. Yottabyte looks forward to continuing to assist other MSPs in providing a comprehensive IT solution that surpasses the current needs of IT services.

About Yottabyte

Yottabyte is a software-defined data center (SDDC) company headquartered in Bloomfield Township, Michigan. Yottabyte offers one product with multiple solutions that streamlines the cloud building experience. Yottabyte’s components are fully integrated so IT teams can build, deploy, and manage nested multi-tenant cloud data centers and services in minutes.

About Maven IT

Maven IT, Inc. is a managed service provider (MSP) that focuses on desktop support, network security, telecommunications and IP security cameras. Maven IT provides its customers the advantage of an IT staff at a portion of the cost, that’s simple, convenient and integrates seamlessly. From managing servers, desktop computers and email, to handling security cameras and apps—they can cover it all.