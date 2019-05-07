1Sharpe Capital and Builders Capital close Strategic Partnership to Fund $1billion+ of Loans.

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1Sharpe Capital, a leading global asset manager, and Builders Capital, a prominent private construction lender headquartered in Seattle, have closed a long-term strategic partnership where 1Sharpe has entered into a multi-year agreement to purchase construction loans from Builders Capital.

The partnership brings together Builders Capital’s regional construction lending expertise and 1Sharpe Capital’s strong balance sheet and structured credit expertise.

“ We are excited to be working with 1Sharpe, who worked diligently to structure a creative and comprehensive capital solution to facilitate construction lending in the North West,” said Curt Altig, CEO and co-founder of Builders Capital.

“ We are pleased to have the opportunity to finance high quality construction loans with Builders Capital. We’re impressed by Builders Capital’s knowledge of their markets and depth of relationships with highly experienced home builders. We look forward to working with their team,” said Rob Bloemker, CIO and co-founder of 1Sharpe.

About 1Sharpe:

Rob Bloemker is the co-founder and CIO of 1Sharpe. Before co-founding 1Sharpe, Bloemker was a Portfolio Manager at Cerberus Capital Management within its $5 billion mortgage hedge fund. He co-founded Dwell Finance, which originated over $500 million in loans and was sold to a unit of the Blackstone Group. Bloemker also co-founded Five Ten Capital where he raised, invested, and successfully liquidated three private equity funds. In addition, he managed more than $60 billion at Putnam Investments, and previously worked at Salomon Brothers and Lehman Brothers.

Gregor Watson is the co-founder of 1Sharpe. He also co-founded and serves as Chairman of Roofstock, an online marketplace for buying and selling single-family rental homes. A true entrepreneur, Watson is the founder of 643 Capital, a real estate private equity firm, and co-founder of Dwell Finance. He spent the early part of his career purchasing and developing land and apartments throughout California.

Founded in 2016, 1Sharpe Capital is a Bay Area-based investment manager offering institutions and qualified investors access to a broad range of investment opportunities. 1Sharpe applies decades of institutional knowledge and operational experience on its team to identify superior, risk-adjusted income-generating assets.

About Builders Capital:

Curt Altig is a 26-year veteran of the Real Estate Finance Industry and co-founded Builders Capital in 2009. Prior to co-founding the Company, Mr. Altig spent five years as a Regional President for First Horizon Home Loans (purchased by MetLife), overseeing $2+ billion in loan production across 18 branch offices. Mr. Altig is a current board member of Liberty Road Foundation and a graduate of the University of Washington.

Robert Trent is a highly successful entrepreneur who co-founded Builders Capital in 2009 and previously founded SDC Homes in 2007. Mr. Trent developed a business model that took SDC Homes to one of the top three homebuilders in Washington State by 2010. Mr. Trent was recognized in 2010 by the Puget Sound Business Journal for creating one of the “ 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Washington State.” In the spring of 2011, Mr. Trent sold SDC to one of the nation’s top 10 homebuilders. After two years serving as Divisional President for Richmond American, Mr. Trent returned to the world of private investment and has recently taken on an active role with the Builders Capital family of companies.

Robert Hadley is a co-founder and early investor of Builders Capital. Mr. Hadley helps cast the vision for the continued growth and success of the company. He serves on the company’s Management and Loan Committees. Mr. Hadley is also the President of Hadley Properties, LLC, a third-generation development company with a long history of technical and real estate innovation, spanning residential, resort, office, hospitality, and industrial product types. Mr. Hadley holds degrees in civil engineering and quantitative economics from Stanford University.

Formed in 2009 on the heels of the Great Recession, Builders Capital is a specialty finance company based out of Seattle that lends to homebuilders, developers and real estate investors across the Pacific Northwest, Colorado and soon to be select markets around the country.

For more information, please visit https://www.1sharpe.com/ and www.builders-capital.com