HYTORC Receives Spotlight on New Technology™ Small Business Award at Offshore Technology Conference

MAHWAH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HYTORC, the oldest and most recognized manufacturer of industrial bolting systems in the world, today received a Spotlight on New Technology™ Small Business Award during the 2019 Offshore Technology Conference at NRG Park in Houston.

HYTORC won the award for its LITHIUM SERIES® II Tool, a ground-breaking innovation with TorcSense™ Technology, an all-new method of direct torque measurement and closed loop control to provide more repeatable bolting performance. The tool has a new brushless 36V motor coupled with a more robust gearbox optimized to deliver increased strength and control in heavy industry applications. The User Interface has been redesigned from the ground up to provide intuitive access to all software controlled bolting features through the high resolution display and push button control panel. The LITHIUM SERIES II Tool contains a wide array of data acquisition and advanced bolting features that set the standard for next generation bolting. This tool also provides flexibility to support a variety of configurations including the HYTORC Washer, the safest and most efficient bolting system in the world.

This prestigious award is granted by the OTC conference for new innovative technology that makes a major impact on the oil and gas industry. This year’s other notable Spotlight on New Technology™ winners included Baker Hughes, Schlumberger Limited and SIEMENS.

“HYTORC has a deep history of providing innovative bolting solutions that provide our clients with greater safety, convenience and productivity,” HYTORC President Eric P. Junkers said. “With the launch of the LITHIUM SERIES II Tool, HYTORC continues to set the standard with technology and innovation that provides customers with the most accurate, efficient and safest bolting solutions available.”

For more information and a full list of improvements, visit www.LITHIUMSERIESII.com

ABOUT HYTORC

HYTORC is the world’s largest and oldest manufacturer of industrial bolting systems. The international company is family-owned and operated, and has been in business since 1968. With a focus on world-class customer service, the company has more than 50 locations in the United States and a comprehensive network of dedicated distributors and service centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.hytorc.com.