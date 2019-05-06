RingCentral and Zoom Video Communications Announce Multi-Year Extension of Partnership

BELMONT, Calif. & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (“Zoom”) (NASDAQ: ZM), a leader in modern enterprise video-first unified communications solutions, today announced a multi-year extension of their partnership. This extension will allow RingCentral customers to continue replacing their legacy on-premise communications infrastructure with a best-in-class solution that leverages the combined power of RingCentral’s cloud PBX and Zoom’s video communications platform.

“We have had a strong partnership with RingCentral over many years, enabling them to bring our frictionless video platform to their global customers,” said Eric S. Yuan, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Zoom. “Our architecture is video-first, cloud-native and optimized to dynamically process and deliver reliable, high-quality video across all devices and spaces. We’re excited to extend our relationship to enable more enterprises to replace their legacy systems with modern cloud solutions.”

“We are happy to continue our fruitful partnership with Zoom to bring the best video experience to our customers,” said Vlad Shmunis, Founder, Chairman and CEO, RingCentral. “Our cloud communications solutions are designed for today’s mobile, global and distributed workforce. Our partnership with Zoom extends the capabilities of RingCentral’s platform with world-class video communications capabilities.”

This partnership between two industry leaders will continue to provide RingCentral customers with best-in-class cloud-based PBX and video technology, aiding the migration from on-premise to cloud.

About Zoom

Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) helps businesses and organizations bring their teams together in a frictionless environment to get more done. Zoom’s easy, reliable cloud platform for video, voice, content sharing, and chat runs across mobile devices, desktops, telephones, and room systems. Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, the RingCentral platform empowers employees to Work as One™ from any location, on any device, and via any mode to better serve customers, improving business efficiency and customer satisfaction. The company provides unified voice, video meetings, team messaging, digital customer engagement, and integrated contact center solutions for enterprises globally. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California.