Bluedrop Awarded a $2.8 Million Contract by Department of Labour and Advanced Education in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluedrop Performance Learning (Bluedrop) (TSX -V: BPLI), through its subsidiary Bluedrop Learning Networks Inc., has been awarded a $2.8 million contract to develop a managed digital service delivery channel solution (Digital Channel). This 4.5-year project will support the Department of Labour and Advanced Education (LAE)’s long-term vision to help Nova Scotians connect with meaningful training and employment and contribute to a stronger workforce.

LAE has transformed career planning and employment services in Nova Scotia to improve the quality, accessibility, consistency and delivery of their programs. An essential part of this transformation is helping employers access the people and training supports they need to grow and improve productivity in their organizations. The Digital Channel is a key piece in this important work.

Bluedrop will provide the Digital Channel services on its Bluedrop360 SaaS platform, along with specific content and enhanced users’ functions. The Bluedrop360-hosted service will complement LAE’s current in-person employment services by providing efficient and convenient online access of employment services through the Digital Channel for job seekers, students, parents and guardians, guidance counselors, teachers, employers and Nova Scotia Works Employment Service Centre staff across Nova Scotia.

“Providing employment services to meet the needs of the ever changing job market, lifestyles and technology requires bold innovations. We are proud to partner with LAE to develop the Digital Channel as it’s another important milestone in our mission to change the way economies and industries prepare workers to land and expand jobs for a fast changing workforce.” Emad Rizkalla, Founder and CEO, Bluedrop

About Bluedrop

Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc. (TSX-V: BPLI) is an innovator in workplace training for individuals, corporations, military personnel and the public sector. Bluedrop is transforming the workplace globally by designing, developing and delivering practical, actionable and affordable training content that improves individual and overall performance of organizations. For more information, visit www.bluedrop.com

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, constitute forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the operational efficiencies associated with the integration of technological and financial systems and general economic and market conditions. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Bluedrop’s expectations include general global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to Bluedrop, reference should be made to Bluedrop's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, Bluedrop's Annual Information Form and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Condition for the year ended September 30, 2018. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release and Bluedrop does not undertake to update publicly or revise the forward-looking information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.