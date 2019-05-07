TechnipFMC Awarded a Significant Integrated EPCI (iEPCI™) Subsea Contract for the BP Thunder Horse Expansion Project

LONDON & PARIS & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) has been awarded a significant(1) integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI™) contract by BP for the Thunder Horse South Expansion 2 Project located in the Gulf of Mexico.

TechnipFMC will manufacture, deliver and install subsea equipment, including subsea tree systems, manifolds, flowline, umbilicals and subsea tree jumpers, pipeline end terminations, subsea distribution and topside control equipment. This is the second iEPCI™ awarded to TechnipFMC by BP following Atlantis Phase 3 in the first quarter of 2019.

Arnaud Pieton, President Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “ We are very pleased to have been awarded this iEPCI™ contract for BP in the Gulf of Mexico. This award confirms the trust we have built over the long term with BP and demonstrates the continued adoption of our iEPCI™ offering.”

The Thunder Horse field is located in Mississippi Canyon Blocks 776, 777 and 778, in the Boarshead Basin, 200 kilometers south-east of New Orleans. It is one of the largest fields in the Gulf of Mexico and lies at a water depth of 1,830 meters.

(1)For TechnipFMC, a “significant” contract is between $75 million and $250 million

