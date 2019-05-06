Zipwhip and The Riveter Partner for #WMNWORK, a Text Line to Support Strong Women in Business

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zipwhip, the leading provider of texting for business, and The Riveter, a national membership network on a mission to elevate women in their work, today announced the launch of a career advice text line and #WMNWORK campaign designed to celebrate women in the workplace. Starting today, women and their supporters of all genders are encouraged to text 1-833-WMN-WORK (1-833-966-9675) with questions on how to expand, elevate and evolve their careers. Come Thursday, May 16, a compelling group of entrepreneurs and executives will gather at The Riveter in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood for Office Hours from 9-11 a.m. PDT to respond and engage with participants in real-time via text message.

According to the McKinsey Women in the Workplace 2018 report, women hold nearly half of entry-level positions in corporate America. Despite this, women make up less than 30 percent of Vice President-level positions and just 22 percent of C-suite executives. Against this backdrop of such staggering statistics that showcase the barriers and deep disparity women face when building their careers – women more than ever are commanding their place in offices around the world.

Whether interested in pivoting a career path, starting a business from the ground up or navigating the ins and outs of a current workplace, women and their colleagues across the country are encouraged to text in to receive insights and practical advice from the entrepreneurs and executives that have encountered many of the same challenges and opportunities they are experiencing today and may experience tomorrow. Office Hour participants include Nancy McSharry Jensen, CEO and co-founder of The SwingShift; Karen Manuel, director of business operations at Apprenti; John Zagula, founder and managing director of Ignition Capital; Danielle Hill, COO of The Riveter and Kirsten Spoljaric, SVP of People at Zipwhip.

“Providing women and men with the tools, mentorship and conversations they need to grow personally and professionally is an important part of our mission,” said Amy Nelson, founder and CEO, The Riveter. “Our work with Zipwhip will provide an extension of that mission beyond our walls at The Riveter, and we look forward to bringing this program to life.”

“What makes texting so powerful is its ability to connect people in a way that’s familiar and natural,” Spoljaric said. “As The Riveter continues to expand both its footprint and growing suite of resources, we’re proud to power direct, conversational communication between established executives and the next generation of female leaders.”

On the evening of May 16, Zipwhip and The Riveter will close out the #WMNWORK campaign with a networking event and panel discussion starting at 6 p.m. at The Riveter’s Capitol Hill location. A line up of some of the Pacific Northwest’s leading women in business will tackle the #WMNWORK topic through the lens of their own experiences, including both entertaining and sobering anecdotes of how they have broken boundaries over the course of their careers. For more information on the #WMNWORK: The Power of Women at Work panel and to register for the event, visit The Riveter’s events page.

The #WMNWORK campaign partnership also includes a first-of-its-kind program for Zipwhip employees, which enables Zipwhip team members to access The Riveter’s shared coworking spaces, networking events and a unique on-site learning and development program. This custom programming further establishes Zipwhip’s reputation as a progressive and inclusive employer, continuing to identify valuable team-building programming. Support for the partnership came from M12, Microsoft’s Venture Fund, which provides its portfolio companies with additional financial resources to be used toward diversity and inclusion programming. Zipwhip is one of the first M12 portfolio companies to utilize the benefit.

About Zipwhip

Zipwhip empowers companies to communicate with their customers in the most effective and preferred way possible – text messaging. As the pioneer of texting for business, Zipwhip first enabled text messaging to and from existing landline, VoIP and toll-free phone numbers in 2014. Zipwhip’s direct network connectivity, intuitive cloud-based software and an enterprise-grade API mean businesses can use any computer or mobile device to securely and reliably reach their customers, every time. Your customers are only a text away: www.zipwhip.com.

About The Riveter

The Riveter is a network of community and coworking spaces built by women, for everyone. The Riveter offers innovative spaces, learning and development programming that spans industries and career stages, and flexible membership plans. Launched in May 2017 in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, The Riveter has grown to include seven locations in Seattle, WA, Los Angeles, CA, Austin and Dallas, TX with many more locations planned for 2019 and beyond. The Riveter’s mission to redefine the future of work has been featured on TODAY, The Washington Post, Fast Company, Forbes, Inc., Quartz, Bloomberg Technology, and more. www.theriveter.co