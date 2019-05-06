Air Liquide and STMicroelectronics to Collaborate on Digital Transformation

PARIS & GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) and STMicroelectronics intend to engage in a collaborative initiative to accelerate the development of digital solutions for industrial applications. Through this initiative, ST anticipates supporting Air Liquide in its digital transformation, providing guidance and solutions while Air Liquide anticipates working with ST in developing technologies and solutions for industrial applications. This cooperation will extend the long-standing business relationship established over the past decades between both companies.

The parties anticipate collaborating to identify cases where ST’s technologies would best fit industrial and logistics needs, and then prototype the selected digital solutions and test them in Air Liquide’s operating environments. By creating a fertile ground of exchange among experts and adopting a collaborative approach, Air Liquide and ST intend to accelerate digital innovation of industrial use-cases. The parties have already identified a selection of projects and ideas in domains such as asset tracking and management, predictive maintenance and the cybersecurity of industrial assets.

This cooperation will extend the trusted and long-standing business relationship established over the past decades between Air Liquide and ST. Air Liquide supplies gas, materials and equipment to ST’s manufacturing sites located in France, Italy, Malta, Morocco, the Philippines and Singapore.

Joël Hartmann, Executive Vice President for Digital & Smart Power Technology and Digital Front-End Manufacturing of STMicroelectronics, said: “Building on the strong and mutually beneficial relationship established over many years, ST and Air Liquide are moving to further enrich this expedition. Our goal is to support the digital transformation of Air Liquide, one of our major and strategic suppliers, by providing state of the art solutions leveraging our products and technologies portfolio to successfully accelerate their program in this domain.”

Guy Salzgeber, Executive Vice-President and member of the Air Liquide group’s Executive Committee supervising industrial activities in Europe, said: “We are confident that this additional cooperation with ST, a long-time strategic customer of the Group, will enable a further acceleration of our digital transformation while helping ST in better addressing the technological needs in the field of Industrial Internet of Things. This initiative is a further illustration of our open-innovation strategy partnering with customers, academics, suppliers and start-ups.”

About Air Liquide

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000 employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2018, the Company’s net revenues were $9.66 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.