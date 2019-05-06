IP Access International Joins AT&T’s FirstNet Dealer Program

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Access International is joining AT&T’s FirstNet Dealer Program. As a FirstNet dealer, IP Access International can now sell FirstNet services to eligible current and future public safety customers.

In support of AT&T’s efforts to deliver FirstNet services to first responders under its contract with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority), AT&T* has engaged a group of dealers and solution providers with deep knowledge of public safety. This FirstNet Dealer Program will help get FirstNet’s game-changing technology into the hands of first responders throughout the U.S.

“IP Access is excited to provide this one-of-a-kind solution to our community of over 650 public safety agencies. Combining FirstNet service inside of our satellite terminals such as the HARRIER will provide the first responders we serve with the most reliable connectivity in the U.S.,” said Bryan Hill, CEO, IP Access International. “IP Access and AT&T share the same commitment to the men and women who protect and save lives; collaborating with them in support of the FirstNet mission was an obvious choice.”

FirstNet is the nationwide communications platform dedicated to America’s first responders and public safety community. It’s being built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the FirstNet Authority. With this much-needed technology upgrade, first responders can connect to the critical information they need every day and in every emergency.

“Enabling IP Access International to equip first responders with FirstNet service is a great way to meet public safety where they are,” said Stacy Schwartz, vice president, AT&T Public Safety & FirstNet. “AT&T’s FirstNet Dealer Program makes it easy for public safety agencies to work with the solution providers they know and trust – like IP Access – to sign up for FirstNet service.”

AT&T works closely with selected indirect sellers on the ability to promote, market and co-sell FirstNet services. IP Access was selected for its focus on mobility solutions for public safety agencies.

To learn more about IP Access International, go to www.ipinternational.net. To learn more about FirstNet, go to FirstNet.com.

*AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc.

About IP Access International

Since 1999, IP Access has been focused on one mission: delivering reliable connectivity to any location. Following 9/11, IP Access has been committed to providing communication to those who protect and save lives. Leveraging our experience building the nation’s largest satellite community of first responders, IP Access is uniquely positioned to offer disaster-proof solutions to a wide range of customers. From government to enterprise, IP Access has the capability to custom craft fully integrated offerings for any requirement.

IP Access International headquarters are based in San Juan Capistrano, California.