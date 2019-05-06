Centurion Military Alliance Helps Families Earn a Degree

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Furthering its mission to support transitioning military service members, caregivers and spouses, Centurion Military Alliance (CMA) is proud to introduce a unique program to help families of CMA members earn a degree. In partnership with DeVry University, the “Advance 500 Scholarship” enables eligible CMA participants and a family member to pursue their education at DeVry, at 100 percent tuition savings* to the family member.

How DeVry’s Advance 500 Scholarship Works

The scholarship is available to dependents of CMA participants.

CMA participants’, who enroll at DeVry from May 2019 to January 2020, may sponsor one designated dependent to receive the scholarship.

CMA participants and their family member can pursue an undergraduate certificate, associate degree or bachelor’s degree at one of DeVry University’s 45 locations or online.

“Participants in our Warrior Transition Network have dedicated themselves to serving others, so too have their families. Military spouses and children make untold sacrifices, often in areas of employment and education,” said Chaunté Myers, CEO of Centurion Military Alliance. “While service members do receive certain benefits, their dependents do not. With DeVry’s Advance 500 scholarship, we can help provide an opportunity for a military family member to earn a degree without any financial burden.”

CMA partnered with DeVry University for the Advance 500 Scholarship because of the university’s long history of helping current and former members of the U.S. military reach their higher education goals.

“From training Army Air Corps instructors on electronic devices in the 1940s to being one of the first schools approved to accept the original G.I. Bill® following WWII, DeVry has been educating and supporting America's military personnel and the veteran community for decades,” said James Bartholomew, president and CEO of DeVry University. “Which is why I am proud to join forces with the CMA and give back to our veteran community and their families by offering 500 tuition-free scholarships to the dependents of its veteran service organization members.”

For more information on the Advance 500 Scholarship, visit www.cmawarrior.org/devry-education.

*Scholarship equal to tuition charges per session as long as the student is meeting continuing eligibility criteria. Also, this does not include the cost of books and fees.

About Centurion Military Alliance

Founded in 2011, Centurion Military Alliance (CMA) is a nonprofit organization that supports service members and their families as they transition to the civilian sector. CMA prepares, trains and helps provide education to the nation’s transitioning service members, veterans, primary caregivers and spouses, with the purpose of providing the knowledge, tools and resources required to successfully transition their military skills into a civilian career. CMA’s three pillar approach – Educational Attainment, Financial Literacy and Vocational Proficiency – is aimed at meeting the long-term goal of finding lasting, meaningful, post-military careers. CMA relies on corporate sponsors/partnerships to provide vetted resources, focused and individualized transition assistance and military-to-civilian sector expertise. For more information on CMA, visit www.cmawarrior.org.

About DeVry University

DeVry University’s mission is to foster student learning through high-quality, career-oriented education integrating technology, business, science and the arts. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online within its six areas of study: Accounting, Business, Healthcare, Technology, Liberal Arts, and Media Arts & Technology. The university is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org). To learn more about DeVry University, visit devry.edu.