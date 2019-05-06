Fusionex Collaborates with IUMW to Drive Big Data Expertise

Fusionex signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International University of Malaya-Wales (IUMW) to advance Big Data Analytics and computer science proficiency to groom future technology experts. The MoU signing at the IUMW campus was attended by IUMW Chancellor Tan Sri Dr Tony Fernandes (sixth right), IUMW Vice Chancellor Tay Kay Luan (fifth right), and Fusionex Vice President Chen Keat Ming (third left) together with IUMW staff, Fusionex representatives, and other partners. (Photo: Business Wire)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fusionex, a leading multi-award-winning software solutions provider specialising in Big Data Analytics (BDA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Industrial Revolution (IR) 4.0, is collaborating with the International University of Malaya-Wales (IUMW) to advance BDA and computer science proficiency among its students in a bid to groom future technology experts.

In conjunction with the launch of the IUMW Business School, the collaboration was announced during a recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony. Held at the IUMW campus, the ceremony was attended by Guest of Honour IUMW Chancellor Tan Sri Dr Tony Fernandes. Also in attendance were IUMW Vice Chancellor Tay Kay Luan and Fusionex Vice President Chen Keat Ming, who were the co-signees of the MoU.

Pursuant to the MoU, Fusionex will be providing the university with technological and advisory support, bringing to bear its state-of-the-art BDA tools and subject matter experts to enhance the technological prowess of the university’s students and faculty staff. This will allow IUMW’s students to use Fusionex’s flagship BDA platform, Fusionex GIANT, for study and research purposes. Fusionex and IUMW are also in discussions to integrate Fusionex Giant to IUMW’s courses and in final-year projects for the students.

To ensure that IUMW students are not only book-smart but capable of working in groups, have good interpersonal communication skills and are able work in a corporate environment, Fusionex will be conducting technical workshops and providing opportunities for internship and industrial training. To spark interest and enthusiasm, Fusionex and IUMW will look into organising data science or BDA competitions such as a ‘Hack-a-thon’ for the IUMW students.

Fusionex Founder & Group CEO Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh commented, “It’s great to be afforded the opportunity to collaborate with IUMW. Together, we look forward to educating and training the next generation of data technology professionals. This partnership is both critical and timely as the world is digitising at break-neck pace. Our hope is that this joint effort with IUMW will be a catalyst which will nurture and produce data technology professionals of high calibre. These young, talented students, if properly groomed, will be the ones that will make a profound difference in this era. Fusionex is excited to be a part of this journey with them.”

IUMW Chancellor Tan Sri Dr Tony Fernandes said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Fusionex in providing education that is relevant and future-proof for our students. Education in the 21st century is about embracing digital technology. The Government’s aspiration for the future generation is for them to be tech-savvy. Technology is moving rapidly and educators are required to keep up with the fast pace and endure it as part of their teaching and learning. It is imperative that students are equipped with ICT and collaborative skills and be interested in lifelong learning.”

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an established multi-award winning data technology provider specializing in Analytics, Big Data, IR 4.0, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence. Its offerings are focused on helping clients unlock value and derive insights from data. Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison and Huffington Post, Fusionex is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that spans across the United States, Europe as well as Asia Pacific.

Gartner’s 2018 report on Modern Analytics and Business Intelligence shortlisted and commended Fusionex’s data technology platform. In addition, Fusionex has been as identified as a Major Player in IDC’s MarketScape Report for Big Data & Analytics. Fusionex is the only ASEAN-based company to be featured in both reports, cementing its credentials in the data technology market for this region. To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionex-international.com.

IUMW Institution Profile

One Fee, Two Degrees, and Three Universities! With just One Programme fee, you can gain Two Degrees, and study in Three Universities.

International University of Malaya-Wales (IUMW), founded by University of Wales and University of Malaya, has over 200 years of academic excellence. You can study at our attractive campuses of our parent universities, University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) and University Malaya (UM). They are located in Carmarthen, Lampeter, Swansea, London, Cardiff, and Kuala Lumpur (KL), Malaysia’s national capital.

IUMW’s Dual Award programmes will grant you the opportunity to receive your degrees from both IUMW and UWTSD. Get the best learning experience in Malaysia and UK without the financial strain of an overseas education.

IUMW offers good quality education and internationally recognised degrees that are relevant to industries. Within six months of graduation, 94% of our graduates were employed or enrolled in other academic programmes (Graduate Tracer Study, MOHE). The IUMW experience transforms students into lifelong learners, dedicated to service with knowledge, skills, and confidence to succeed domestically and internationally.