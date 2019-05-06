AXA Equitable Life Announces Expanded Partnership with High Schools Nationwide to Support Financial Literacy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AXA Equitable Life, a leading financial services company, today marked Teacher Appreciation Week with new programs and increased funding to help educators and high school students make sound financial decisions. The AXA Equitable Foundation – the company’s philanthropic arm – is making a $100,000 grant to Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), the premier youth health and safety organization, to help create a financial literacy program for students, educators and their families.

The company also announced the expansion of its annual scholarship program, which has now awarded nearly $30 million dollars to more than 6,500 students and their schools since 2003. This year’s 369 students and their schools will receive a total of $1.8 million to support their education or professional development.

“Teaching young people how to manage finances and build wealth is critical to our future as a society,” said Steve Scanlon, Managing Director and Head of Group Retirement at AXA Equitable Life. “By helping teachers and their students learn about personal finance, we can have a positive impact on their lives, and give back to the teachers who are tirelessly working to strengthen their communities.”

The grant to SADD will support the creation of a customized financial literacy program that will help students, their families and teachers manage money based on their life stage and goals. AXA Equitable Life will work with SADD to create the program, which will pilot in select markets in the 2019-2020 school year. The program will include the following initiatives:

Student workshops on how to set financial goals and achieve them -- such as paying for college, buying a car, using credit cards, etc.

Teacher workshops on how to teach financial literacy to students

Career development and guidance for students interested in pursuing careers in finance

“As young people, teens gain little insight into the long-term consequences of poor financial planning,” said Rick Birt, SADD President and CEO. “We look forward to connecting our school-based chapters with AXA Advisors Financial Professionals to create a program that will give students, their families, and educators the opportunity to improve their financial literacy.”

Each year, high school students from around the country are selected to receive scholarships of up to $25,000 based on their exemplary leadership skills and a commitment to making a positive contribution to the world, and their high schools also receive a $1,000 grant. This year, the company expanded the program with some winners nominating an educator who has had a positive impact on them or their school to receive a new, additional grant of $1,000 in honor of that educator, bringing their school’s total grant to $2,000.

The schools receiving the additional new grant are:

Glenda Dawson High School, Manvel, Texas

Cherry Creek High School, Centennial, Colo.

Eastern Regional High School, Voorhees, N.J.

Miamisburg High School, Miamisburg, Ohio

Issaquah High School, Sammamish, Wash.

The 2019 National Winners ($25,000 student scholarship) are:

Harrison Barnes – Woodbridge High School, Bridgeville, Del.

Ryan Bell – Mark T. Sheehan High School, Wallingford, Conn.

Avi Gupta – Catlin Gabel School, Portland, Ore.

Maegan Jong – William Fremd High School, Palatine, Ill.

Eric Li – Glenda Dawson High School, Manvel, Texas

Paola Montilla – Robinson School, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

Anthony O’Leary – Kearny Digital Media & Design, San Diego, Calif.

Carlee Rizzo – Nikiski Junior Senior High, Kenai, Alaska

Anna Sun – Detroit Country Day School, Canton, Mich.

Talar Terzian – Oak Hall School, Gainesville, Fla.

