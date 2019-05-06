FSP Invests in Poland, Doubling Capacity in the Stargard Surface Treatment Unit

HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FSP Steel Painting Sp. Z o.o has two surface treatment facilities in Poland. Both are located in Stargard Szczecinski and serve customers across Europe.

– Many major manufacturing companies operate in Poland, so there is a growing demand for surface treatment. Foreign companies have a lot of their surface treatment done in Poland, says Jarno Huttunen, business director of FSP’s international operations. – One of the country’s advantages is the central location, being able to serve the entire Europe.

More efficiency and services

FSP’s business has grown remarkably in Poland even with the current customer base, almost doubling our revenue annually.

The line investment brings yet more growth potential.

– We are introducing a further 3400 m2 (36,600 sq. ft.) of surface treatment space. The new facility includes three adjacent painting chambers and pre-treatment spaces. The line is built into the same premises as our previous extension, Jarno Huttunen says.

– The new investment enables surface treatment of yet larger workpieces in the paint shop, while improving the flexibility of the existing line. We will be able to serve several customers and employ various coating systems simultaneously. Separate adjacent chambers operate independently, so both the new and the old line can be used in either shot blasting or abrasive pre-treatment.

The new line will be in operation from August 2019.

Currently, one of FSP’s facilities in Poland is mainly used for surface treatment of Cargotec’s assembly components as well as the products of Hydroline Oy, a hydraulics solutions and cylinders provider. The unit can also serve other customers in the area when needed. The other FSP facility is mainly used for the surface treatment and finalization of container handling equipment and their parts, manufactured by Cargotec.

FSP Steel Painting Sp. z o.o is a subsidiary of FSP Finnish Steel Painting Ltd, one of the Europe’s leading companies in industrial surface treatment. The company employs more than 260 professionals and has a revenue of circa € 22 million.

FSP offer customer-oriented and eco-friendly industrial surface treatment and expert services throughout the product’s life cycle – from determining the operating conditions to surface treatment and its inspections, all the way to post-warranty maintenance. FSP also offer various value-added services such as protection, sub-assembly, packaging and logistics. FSP operates in Poland, Estonia and Finland.