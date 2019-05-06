Aston Martin The Americas and Chase Announce Exclusive Private Label Agreement

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aston Martin The Americas and Chase today announced an exclusive private label agreement. Chase will provide Aston Martin customers with loans and leases under the financial brand, Aston Martin Financial Services. The bank will also provide commercial lending and treasury services for Aston Martin dealerships in the U.S.

“We’re thrilled Aston Martin The Americas selected us to deliver for its customers and dealers,” said Mark O’Donovan, CEO of Chase Auto. “We look forward to helping Aston Martin The Americas grow its business and provide our customers with a first-class financing experience.”

Chase will have an experienced team delivering financing to Aston Martin’s U.S. customers under the Aston Martin Financial Services brand. This includes sales and servicing professionals to support the 35 Aston Martin dealers as well as marketing support to extend Aston Martin’s brand throughout the entire financing or leasing process.

“Aston Martin Financial Services will continue to deliver customers a seamless experience as they prepare for their dream car to grace the driveway,” said Aston Martin The Americas’ president, Laura Schwab. “Customers may confidently and efficiently close the deal, and return to the magic of the open road, behind the wheel of the world’s most beautiful cars.”

About Aston Martin Lagonda

Aston Martin Lagonda is a luxury automotive group focused on the creation of exclusive cars and SUVs. The iconic Aston Martin brand fuses the latest technology, exceptional hand craftsmanship and timeless design to produce models including the Vantage, DB11, Rapide AMR and DBS Superleggera. The Lagonda brand will relaunch in 2021 as the world’s first luxury electric vehicle company. Based in Gaydon, England, Aston Martin Lagonda designs, creates and exports cars which are sold in 53 countries around the world.

Lagonda was founded in 1904 and Aston Martin in 1913. The two brands came together in 1947 when both were purchased by the late Sir David Brown. Under the leadership of Dr Andy Palmer and a new management team, the Group launched its Second Century Plan in 2015 to deliver sustainable long-term growth. The plan is underpinned by the introduction of seven new models including the DB11, new Vantage, DBS Superleggera and an SUV, as well as the development of a new manufacturing centre in St Athan, Wales.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America’s households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: Nearly 5,000 branches, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to Chase.com.