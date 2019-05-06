AETOSWire and RoadSafetyUAE Join Hands Again to Promote Road Safety Awareness Campaign for Ramadan 2019

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AETOSWire, a leading innovative news distribution company in Middle East and Africa, and RoadSafetyUAE, an initiative that ultimately aims to bring about safer roads in the region, cooperate once more in promoting the Road Safety Awareness Campaign for this year’s Holy Month of Ramadan.

This year’s campaign will build on the success achieved by the information drive done in 2018, which increased the awareness of motorists in overcoming the challenges posed by fasting like fatigue, exhaustion, impatience, and distraction.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Thomas Edelmann, Founder and Managing Director of RoadSafetyUAE noted, “We are excited to have the Road Safety Awareness Campaign continue this year in light of the wide audience participation witnessed in 2018 as part of our ongoing efforts to ensure safer roads and contribute in reducing the number of traffic accidents in the region.”

He added, “Again, we will utilize AETOSWire’s vast news distribution networks to spread the word about the campaign and at the same time utilize social media to engage as many people as possible in spreading awareness about adopting safe driving behaviors during the Holy Month and ensure the safety of all road participants.”

The campaign shall use the hashtag “#HappyNotHastyRamadan” that should focus on educating motorists on the risk factors of fasting in the driving behavior. It should also give tips on the appropriate driving practices that must be adopted by all fasting and non-fasting drivers to ensure an accident-free Ramadan.

For his part, Mr. Tony AbiHanna, CEO of AETOSWire said, “The success achieved by #HappyNotHastyRamadan campaign in 2018 was our beacon to continue this endeavor in 2019. We have decided to expand the scope of this year’s campaign by using our news distribution network in reaching wider regional audiences.”

“Through our strategic partnership with RoadSafetyUAE, we aim to significantly participate in bringing down the number of traffic accidents and contribute to making safe-driving a habit for all motorists not just during Holy Month of Ramadan but hopefully all year round,” Mr. AbiHanna concluded.

