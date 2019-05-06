Dubai Science Park Signs Partnership Agreement with US Venture Capital Firm 1792 Partners to Attract American Science Companies to Dubai

From right to left: Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Managing Director of Dubai Science Park, and Reza Kazemipour, Founder and CEO of 1792 Partners (Photo: AETOSWire)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dubai Science Park (DSP), a holistic business community located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), that is home to SMEs and international companies active in the science, energy and environment sectors, has signed a partnership agreement with 1792 Partners, a global advisory and venture firm focused on bridging the gap between health technology innovators in the UAE and the US.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) aims to enable collaboration opportunities between DSP and North American business ventures. It will also make it easier for American companies to gain a foothold in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The UAE has been the US’s largest trade partner in the MENA region for the past 10 years, an indicator of the strong trade relations between both countries. In 2018, total cross-border trade between the two countries exceeded US$24.5 billion while US investors ranked first in Dubai with 37 per cent of total investments.

Commenting on the agreement, Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Managing Director of Dubai Science Park and Chairing Member of the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment Taskforce of the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, said: “The US has been a longstanding strategic partner of the UAE and one of largest foreign investors. It is only natural that we continue to drive this momentum forward.”

He added: “At DSP, we seek to support the science and healthcare sectors by providing world-class facilities and infrastructure that encourages local and international companies to expand their operations in the region. As a growing business hub, DSP offers companies access to a wide range of offerings such as an easy business set up, a collaborative environment for networking opportunities as well as access to industry information. This helps companies to grow from incubation through to purpose-built manufacturing or R&D facilities. Through this partnership with 1792, we will be able to connect with innovative companies in the US and match them with opportunities in the UAE and across the region that will help them thrive.”

Reza Kazemipour, Founder and CEO of 1792 Partners, said: “This is a unique collaboration, as there are no other initiatives that bring together customers, partners and investors from the US and the UAE under one umbrella. It is also a novel opportunity for innovative start-ups and large corporations seeking to establish their presence in the UAE.”

He added: “1792 Partners has decades of experience in setting up and scaling companies from inception all the way to the IPO/acquisition stage. We are excited to represent DSP in the US, and introduce healthcare, science and pharma companies to the benefits of operating in the Middle East.”

The agreement was signed during a high-level business mission to the state of California led by Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI) and Dubai Exports aimed to strengthen trade relations between the UAE and the US, and raise awareness about the benefits of doing business in Dubai among foreign companies in line with the goals of Dubai Plan 2021.

His Excellency Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO of Dubai FDI, headed the delegation that comprised senior leaders from Dubai Airport Freezone, Dubai Exports, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, Dubai South, DSP, Emirates and Emirates SkyCargo.

With the support of the Consulate General of the UAE in Los Angeles, the Trade & Commercial Office of the UAE Embassy in Washington and the US-UAE Business Council, the mission sought to promote the advantages available to companies looking to invest in and partner with Dubai in key sectors, such as technology, advanced manufacturing, aerospace, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), life sciences and logistics.

His Excellency Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO, Dubai FDI, said: “The global missions to the U.S. are an important opportunity to meet strategic investors who are looking to expand their businesses, utilizing Dubai’s competitive advantage as a global hub and gateway to regional growth markets. We are looking forward to opening new channels for business opportunities through this mission and presenting and highlighting investment incentives in the emirate to existing and potential investors.”

He added: “These events drive economic development by showcasing the features and facilities that make Dubai the preferred destination for international investors. They also have the potential to create new opportunities to enhance the strong commercial and investment partnerships between Dubai and the US.”

The mission’s delegates visited several local businesses and explored opportunities for future collaboration. These included Jerde, an architecture and urban planning firm that provides creative design and planning services for major projects worldwide, NantWorks, the umbrella organisation for Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong’s technology ventures, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, a research company developing a transportation system based on the Hyperloop concept, and the Los Angeles Blockchain Lab, a public-private partnership focused on education and innovation in the blockchain space.

Founded in 2005, Dubai Science Park (DSP) is a vibrant, holistic community dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs, SMEs and MNEs active in the sciences, energy and environmental sectors. With its ample office and laboratory space and robust infrastructure, DSP has created an enabling science-focused ecosystem that is home to more than 350 companies, employing over 3,700 professionals.

1792 Partners is a Silicon Valley, California based advisory firm with offices Dubai, UAE, helping accelerate corporations and early-stage growth companies improving their results through consulting in many areas. They help you address your most challenging issues by providing strategic, financial, operational, human capital, and technical services through their experienced consultants. They work close with family offices and institutions on providing capital for their portfolio companies.

