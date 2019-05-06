LeoSat’s Commercial Traction Accelerates to Hit US$2Billion Milestone

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LeoSat Enterprises today announced it has signed more than US$2Billion in commercial agreements ahead of launching the world’s fastest, most secure and widest coverage data network delivered over a constellation of low-Earth-orbit satellites. These pre-launch agreements signal strong demand for LeoSat’s business backbone in space across a wide range of fast-growing data and mobility sectors including, Enterprise, Telecoms, Government, Maritime, Healthcare and Finance.

With data volumes exploding, the increasing demand to move large quantities of data quickly and securely around the world is fast outpacing the infrastructure needed to carry it. LeoSat has developed a unique system architecture – a space-based MPLS network - providing Gigabits of secure connectivity with lower latencies than fiber, opening-up new possibilities for companies looking for scalable, flexible solutions for their expanding networks.

“Whilst the list of companies launching “build it and they will come” mega satellite constellations continues to grow, we believe that our commercial agreements valued at over US$2Billion clearly demonstrate LeoSat’s unique solution is more than a vision. LeoSat is solving an essential business need that not only resonates with our customers but has also attracted the firm backing of two leading satellite companies - SKY Perfect JSAT and Hispasat”, said Mark Rigolle, CEO of LeoSat Enterprises.

Our most recent customer agreements include X2nSat, which has selected LeoSat’s laser-enabled data network to support the ever-expanding needs of the healthcare industry, and FMC GlobalSat, which provides seamless onshore and offshore network access that will enable enormous productivity and efficiency improvements over legacy satellite infrastructures.

LeoSat was recently granted a license by the FCC to operate its network in the U.S., and also announced last year the first details in the development of its ground system through an agreement with Phasor Solutions, the developer of leading, enterprise-grade electronically-steered antenna (ESA) systems.

Mark Rigolle, added: “LeoSat has quickly changed the perception that satellite is a last resort for data communications by pairing the speed of fiber with the ubiquity of satellite and a whole new level of ultra-security. We are enabling a paradigm shift by expanding the existing satellite services market, opening- up new markets for space-based data networking for enterprise, telecoms and government communications across the globe. From healthcare, maritime, energy, banking and remote connectivity, we are continually being engaged by new sectors, and the current momentum in our pre-launch sales clearly demonstrates that LeoSat is the solution of choice for business connectivity. Clearly LeoSat has struck a chord with a data network built for business, as it took just over 2 years for us to hit US$ 1 Billion in customer commitments and under 12 months to double that figure at US$2 Billion”.

About LeoSat Enterprises

LeoSat Enterprises was established to leverage the latest developments in satellite communications technologies to develop and launch a new low-earth-orbit satellite constellation which will provide the first commercially available, business grade, extremely high-speed and secure data service worldwide.

With up to 108 low-earth-orbit communications satellites in the constellation LeoSat is the first company to have all the High Throughput Satellites (HTS) in the constellation interconnected through laser links, creating an optical backbone in space which is about 1.5 times faster than terrestrial fiber backbones and without the need for any terrestrial touchpoints. This unique set of features enables LeoSat to provide instant infrastructure from anywhere to everywhere which is fast, secure and reliable.

Based in Washington DC, LeoSat is currently working with Thales Alenia Space for the low-earth-orbit constellation of Ka-band communications satellites. Once operational, the constellation will provide high-speed, low-latency and highly secure communications and bandwidth for business operations in the telecom backhaul, Energy, Maritime, Government and international business markets. Launch of the constellation is expected in 2020. www.leosat.com