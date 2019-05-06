Western Dental Adopts 300th School in its “Smiles for Schools” Sponsorship Program

ORANGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Dental & Orthodontics has reached a milestone by naming its 300th school partnership through its “Smiles for Schools” program, which provides funding and shares oral health educational information with elementary and secondary schools.

The 300th school is Chase Street Elementary, in partnership with the Child Care Resource Center (CCRC) and the Los Angeles Unified School District. In addition to financial support, Western Dental will work closely with the school in planning on-campus events and providing oral health information.

The Smiles for Schools program pairs the 317 offices of Western Dental and its affiliates with neighboring schools. To date, the program has given out more than $150,000 in support of schools.

“Western Dental believes it is imperative to partner with neighboring schools to share with students and their families our expertise regarding good dental health practices,” said Edwin Rivera, Vice President-Community Engagement and Strategic Alliances for Western Dental. “We will continue to grow these partnerships to help establish good oral health habits at an early age.”

“Smiles for Schools” funding, which is just one component of the program, is used by each school at their discretion. In addition, the program provides support at school events, sharing oral health information with students and their parents as part of an ongoing partnership with each school.

“The donation from the Smiles for Schools program will help us purchase classroom supplies for the children and resources for families,” said Rubie Martinez, Health & Nutrition Manager at CCRC. “Our partnership with Western Dental has also benefited our students by making dental services and oral health information more accessible.”

