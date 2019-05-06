STATS Begins Year Two of Partnership with Growing BIG3

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STATS, the revolutionary leader in sports AI, announced Year 2 of its deal as the official data provider for the BIG3, the professional 3-on-3 basketball league featuring a host of former NBA stars.

STATS will collect in-game data and provide live updates for the 2019 BIG3 season through its up-to-the-second data feeds. The BIG3, co-founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube, and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, is entering its third season after successfully debuting the league in 2017. The BIG3 recently announced a new deal with CBS and CBS Sports to air live games on Saturdays and Sundays, beginning with the league tipping off 2019 on June 22.

“STATS is proud to be the official data provider for the BIG3, and we look forward to expanding our partnership with the growing 3-on-3 basketball league,” said Steve Xeller, Chief Revenue Officer at STATS. “As the BIG3 prepares to air on CBS this season, we look forward to bringing information about a number of former NBA All-Stars to fans across the country through STATS’ unmatched data collection and distribution. The BIG3 has become a major destination for basketball fans throughout the summer months, and STATS looks forward to continue adding our exciting innovations in AI-powered basketball technologies to the growing league.”

STATS will collect and distribute BIG3 data throughout the 10-week season. This year, the BIG3 is expanding to 12 teams, up from eight in the two previous seasons, with games played every Saturday and Sunday live on CBS and CBS Sports. Several big name stars are returning this season, including Amar'e Stoudemire, Carlos Boozer, Rashard Lewis and Stephen Jackson. Other players joining the fold include Lamar Odom, Josh Smith, Gilbert Arenas, Mario Chalmers and Jason Terry. Host cities and ticket availability will be announced soon on the BIG3 website.

About STATS

STATS collects the richest sports data in the world and transforms it through revolutionary AI to unlock the past, present and future of everything sport. The pioneer of live sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry with AutoSTATS, the first-ever AI-powered technology to collect comprehensive sports data from any television broadcast. The world’s most innovative brands, technology companies, media, fantasy, gaming, teams and leagues trust STATS to provide world-class artificial intelligence solutions to engage billions of fans. STATS combines the industry’s fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis, sports content and research, player tracking, and the latest in AI and machine learning to provide unparalleled media and team performance solutions. For more information, go to www.stats.com and follow STATS on Twitter @STATS_Insights.