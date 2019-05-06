Accenture and SAP to Elevate Digital Customer Experiences Through Co-Development and Co-Innovation of New Industry Solutions on SAP® C/4HANA Suite

ORLANDO, Fla--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced they are co-developing and co-innovating to accelerate the development of the SAP® C/4HANA platform and build industry-specific solutions that elevate digital customer experiences. The initiative, called Project Elevate, includes the formation of industry consortia with key market leaders in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEM), business-to-business component manufacturing and utilities to help define and design these industry-specific experiences. The solutions will be built on the market-leading SAP C/4HANA cloud-based solution portfolio and leverage deep product knowledge and industry experience from Accenture Interactive and Accenture Technology.

Accenture developers and industry experts are working side by side with SAP professionals, providing unique industry insights, agile methodologies and integration capabilities to accelerate the advanced features of SAP C/4HANA across all key areas – marketing, sales, commerce, service and customer data in order to create unified, authentic and personalized customer touchpoints. This will also include the integration of Qualtrics’ experience data with existing operational data, enabling clients to manage supply chains, networks, employees and end-to-end core processes more efficiently.

“Successful brands are now built through experiences. Companies need technology that can flex and scale to the new in order to elevate intelligent customer experiences,” said Brian Whipple, CEO, Accenture Interactive. “Accenture is excited to be working with SAP to co-develop and jointly go to market with SAP C/4HANA solutions to create and manage meaningful customer interactions that drive value for the business.”

“In our mission to provide companies the ability to deliver five-star experiences to their customers, partners are critical to extending our platform and making it industry-specific,” said Alex Atzberger, President, SAP Customer Experience. “We are therefore excited to be working with Accenture on bringing together the demand and supply chain for selected verticals and helping companies address the opportunity that the experience economy brings.”

This agreement further advances Accenture’s long-standing collaboration with SAP, building on years of successful co-development and go-to-market activities related to SAP S/4HANA®. Accenture will be showcasing these solutions at booth #753 at SAPPHIRE NOW®, the largest global business technology event, hosted by SAP and at booth #305 at SAP Customer Experience LIVE conference, in Orlando from May 7-9.

