YILPORT to Roll Out Navis’ Compass Visual Workflow Management Application in Five Terminals

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navis today announced that YILPORT Holding Inc. will roll out Navis’ Compass visual workflow management application to five terminals that use Navis N4 to bring enhanced visibility, communication and collaboration to the planning process across terminals. The Compass application digitizes the workflow and standardizes the way terminals work to improve the quality of the planning and tracking process to improve the terminal’s efficiency. The Compass application is easy to implement, with multiple deployment options suitable for every terminal, and utilizes the Navis Smart technology to unlock vast amounts of data within the TOS for greater visibility and speed across all parts of an operation.

This follows a successful pilot period with Compass for YILPORT’s Oslo terminal. During this pilot, YILPORT utilized Compass to track the planning and execution process for vessels from the Global Logistics Center (GLC) in Gebze, Turkey. Compass aided in making relevant information available to all terminal actors in real time, which helped to reduce miscommunication across locations and will help prevent claims going forward.

During the one month trial period, YILPORT and Navis continued to enhance the Compass application to gather feedback on the priority of features that should be added and how those features should work to best incorporate Compass into the terminal planning processes.

This collaboration ensured that Compass incorporated the features that were most valuable to the end users and help YILPORT to reach their strategic targets.

Navis will conduct a webinar on the Compass application featuring Yilport and a demonstration of the application. Compass Webinar Registration is here.

About YILPORT

YILPORT Holding aims to create world-class, multipurpose facilities on an international scale. This vision is powered by the company’s growth strategy to become a top 10 global port operator by 2025. The numbers indicate that the company is well on its way to achieving this target, as YILPORT Holding was acclaimed as the 12th biggest international terminal operator in the world on Drewry’s 2018 ranking.

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading terminal operators and ocean carriers. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com