Covetrus Announces New Partnership with Mars Petcare for GREENIES Products

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today announced a new partnership with Mars Petcare that will help U.S.-based veterinarians enhance dental health and medication compliance for their pet owner clients. As of May 1, veterinarians can now purchase Mars Petcare’s GREENIES products for their in-clinic and online channels exclusively from Covetrus. The partnership includes the popular and widely-used GREENIES Dental Treats and the simple-to-use GREENIES™ PILL POCKETS™, a proven solution to make medicating pets easier.

With the emergence of new ecommerce options for pet care products and services, veterinarians are in increasing need of strategies to help their practices continue to thrive and grow. Covetrus’ ability to provide veterinarians with multi-channel solutions for their clients, as well as widespread, affordable and consistent access to differentiated products such as GREENIES, means veterinarians will not only be better resourced to compete, they also will have more time to deliver enhanced medical and dental care for their pet owner clients. With the opportunity to leverage both in-clinic and auto-ship services, Covetrus is well-positioned to drive increased adoption of the GREENIES product line on behalf of our veterinary practice customers.

“ With our customer reach, differentiated go-to-market strategy and our industry-leading service organization, Covetrus is uniquely suited to partner with Mars Petcare to drive increased adoption of dental health solutions and medication administration tools for our customers and their clients,” said Matt Leonard, executive vice president, president of North America and global supply chain officer at Covetrus. “ This new partnership highlights the opportunity we have at Covetrus to continuously help support veterinarians deliver cost-effective solutions and enhance their client experience.”

GREENIES Dental Treats and PILL POCKETS™ help pet parents clean their pets’ teeth and stay compliant with recommended medications. Each product has been designed to provide unique benefits and desirable taste, making oral care and medicating solutions easy and effective for veterinarian patients. For more information on GREENIES products, visit https://www.greenies.com/contact-us. Veterinarians may sign up for delivery of GREENIES products to their practice, by visiting www.covetrus.com/GREENIES or calling Covetrus customer support at 855-724-3461.

The new agreement with Mars Petcare comes on the heels of Covetrus’ launch as a new company earlier this year. Covetrus was created by the merger of Henry Schein Animal Health and Vets First Choice—both leaders in the animal health space.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We’re bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine, with more than 5,000 employees, serving over 100,000 customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit https://www.covetrus.com/.