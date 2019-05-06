Siemens and TÜV SÜD Partner to Strengthen Digital Safety and Security for the Energy Sector

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Siemens and TÜV SÜD have come together to address the growing risk of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure by collaborating to provide digital safety and security assessments, as well as industrial vulnerability assessments to help global energy customers identify asset risk and cybersecurity solutions.

Under this partnership, TÜV SÜD will offer digital assessments that incorporate Siemens as a provider of cybersecurity vulnerability assessments across the entire cyber asset management lifecycle. The digital assessments of industrial control systems in both the oil and gas and power generation sectors (nuclear applications excluded) will be vendor-agnostic, meaning they will not be limited to customers using products and technologies manufactured and supplied by Siemens.

Critical infrastructure in the energy sector continues to be a primary target for hackers. This new risk environment, with a record number of near-miss safety events at plants around the world, poses significant potential for damage to the health and safety of people, processes, plants and products. Cyber threats to the environment, finance and supply chains jeopardize the entire global economy. In this IoT-driven (Internet of Things) environment, where energy systems are increasingly connected, supplying data consolidation, visualization and evaluation, there is a heightened need for high-level trust and confidence in digital safety and security.

This is particularly relevant as cyberattacks are being executed more frequently, with higher level of sophistication, and at a lower cost. Increased connectivity magnifies the threat surface in energy systems. From Shamoon to Industroyer, to WannaCry, the need for a holistic cybersecurity solution should incorporate resiliency, hygiene and security by design.

“Leveraging TÜV SÜD’s expertise in safety and Siemens’s strength in digital security, redefines how energy companies will manage their growing physical and digital safety and security challenges,” said John Tesoro, President and CEO of TÜV SÜD North America. “TÜV SÜD has a long history of driving innovation, and is now at the forefront of cybersecurity testing, inspection and certification. TÜV SÜD’s role is consistent with the need for developing mandatory, independent third-party certification for critical infrastructure and solutions,” added Tesoro.

“This is about reducing risk,” says Leo Simonovich, Vice President and Global Head for Industrial Cyber and Digital Security at Siemens. “Together, we will redefine an approach that will lead to reduction in the growing risks in the digital world, reducing risk in the physical world as well. Combining safety and security to address the human element – and strengthen trust – will provide an unprecedented view into risk,” says Simonovich.

In addition to this activity, both companies are also driving the Charter of Trust. As members of this global cybersecurity initiative, both Siemens and TÜV SÜD are committed to ensuring the security of a digital world. With 16 members, the Charter of Trust calls for binding rules and standards to build trust in cybersecurity and further advance digitalization. The Charter delineates 10 action areas in cybersecurity where governments and businesses must both become active.

This press release is available at www.siemens.com/press/PR2019050252GPEN.

Siemens Gas and Power (GP) is a global pacesetter in energy, helping customers to meet the evolving demands of today’s industries and societies. GP comprises broad competencies across the entire energy value chain and offers a uniquely comprehensive portfolio for utilities, independent power producers, transmission system operators and the oil and gas industry. Products, solutions and services address the extraction, processing and the transport of oil and gas as well as power generation in central and distributed thermal power plants and power transmission in grids. With global headquarters in Houston in the U.S. and more than 64,000 employees in over 80 countries, Siemens Gas and Power has a presence across the globe and is a leading innovator for the energy systems of today and tomorrow, as it has been for more than 150 years.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of power generation and distribution, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Through the separately managed company Siemens Mobility, a leading supplier of smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is shaping the world market for passenger and freight services. Due to its majority stakes in the publicly listed companies Siemens Healthineers AG and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital healthcare services as well as environmentally friendly solutions for onshore and offshore wind power generation. In fiscal 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018, Siemens generated revenue of €83.0 billion and net income of €6.1 billion. At the end of September 2018, the company had around 379,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

About TÜV SÜD

TÜV SÜD is a premium quality, safety, and sustainability solutions provider that specialises in testing, inspection, auditing, certification, training, and knowledge services. Since 1866, the company has remained committed to its founding principle of protecting people, property and the environment from technology-related risks. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, TÜV SÜD is represented in more than 1,000 locations worldwide. TÜV SÜD operates globally with a team of more than 24,000 multi-disciplinary experts recognised as specialists in their respective fields. By combining impartial expertise with invaluable insights, the company adds tangible value to businesses, consumers and the environment. The aim of TÜV SÜD is to support customers with a comprehensive suite of services worldwide to increase efficiency, reduce costs and manage risk. www.tuv-sud.com

About TÜV SÜD America

TÜV SÜD America Inc., a subsidiary of TÜV SÜD AG, Munich, Germany, is a leading globally recognized testing and certification organization. TÜV SÜD's Business Assurance Division provides management system certification services to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, AS9100, ISO 13485, Safe Quality Food (SQF), and more. TÜV SÜD's Product Service Division offers Electrical and Mechanical Product Safety, Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) testing, Environmental Testing, NRTL and SCC certification, CE Marking assistance, Restricted Substance Services, International Compliance Services, and more. TÜV SÜD America also provides a diverse suite of services as a European Union Notified Body for the In Vitro Diagnostic, Medical Device, and Active Implantable Medical Device Directives, along with CMDCAS services, FDA 510(k), and third-party inspections. The company's Industry Division offers a full suite of services for pressure equipment manufacturers and materials producers exporting products to the European Community. For more information visit, www.tuv-sud-america.com.