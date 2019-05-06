Maryland’s First Floorless Coaster Debuts at Six Flags America

UPPER MARLBORO, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags America, DC’s Thrill Capital, today announced that Maryland’s first and only floorless roller coaster, FIREBIRD—is set to open to the public on Friday, May 17. This exciting, new coaster offers custom, state-of-the-art trains for a sleeker, more thrilling experience as guests soar along a half-mile of track for a heart-pounding adventure only Six Flags could deliver.

“Six Flags is the undisputed industry leader in innovation and thrills,” said Park President Rick Howarth. “FIREBIRD is a game-changer, offering guests an unparalleled and completely new riding experience. This coaster is the perfect complement to an already stellar collection of thrilling rides and attractions for all ages and builds upon our commitment to offer Members and Season Pass Holders new reasons to visit year after year.”

Located in the Chesapeake section of the park, FIREBIRD features a nine-story first drop, giving riders the sensation of being airborne with nothing beneath their feet but the wind.

Additional highlights include:

Two new state-of-the-art, sit-down floorless trains, precision designed and built by the world-renowned Swiss manufacturer Bolliger & Mabillard;

Multiple high-banked curves with a high-speed carousel and corkscrew rolls; and

A twisted airtime hill, plus an adrenaline pumping figure-eight finale.

