Avaya and Welch’s Bring Innovative Technology to one of America’s Sweetest Companies

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced that Welch’s, the company famous for its juices, jams and other grape products, has upgraded its communications infrastructure with Avaya IX Workplace solutions to bolster customer experience and workforce efficiency.

Avaya IX Workplace is part of the Avaya Intelligent Xperiences - or Avaya IX - portfolio of solutions for Contact Center, Unified Communications and Collaboration, and represents the convergence of business communications to an intelligent platform underpinned by customer-led innovation. Avaya IX Workplace takes collaboration and productivity to new levels, with calling, messaging, meetings, mobility and team collaboration capabilities that provide users with superior experiences and drive increased efficiency for organizations of all kinds.

By upgrading their communications infrastructure to Avaya IX Workplace, Welch’s has been able to significantly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of its operations, and provide for superior customer engagement bolstering this iconic brand with delicious products sold in 50 countries around the world.

“We had been considering modernizing our communications platform to support our digital transformation initiatives, and after evaluating a number of alternatives we found that the Avaya IX Workplace solution was the best fit,” said Chuck Holtz, Welch’s plant systems manager. “Our users are very enthusiastic to be working with a state-of-the-art system that is making their work life easier and more productive. And we are confident that we have a future-proof platform in place.”

Avaya IX Workplace is highly flexible and scalable, which gives assurances regarding the alignment of technology with future growth. The solution has proven to be highly reliable and effective, and the redundancy between locations has proven to be very capable and robust. Welch’s solution includes Avaya’s advanced desktop IP phones, giving its knowledge workers a full range of unified communications features and a user interface that can be personalized.

About Welch’s

Welch’s, the world’s leading seller of Concord and Niagara grape-based products, is a co-op of more than 800 family farmers located across America and in Ontario, Canada, with 100% of company profits going back to the farmers. The Concord grapes used in Welch’s juices and other grape-based products are packed with nutrients. Welch’s is committed to research and development that will meet the growing demand for products that address consumers’ health and nutrition needs. Welch’s products are sold throughout the United States and in approximately 40 countries around the globe. Welch’s is an Equal Opportunity Employer-Minorities/Female/Disabled/Veterans.

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

