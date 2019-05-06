Shattuck Labs, Inc. Announces Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SL-279252 (PD1/OX40L).

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shattuck Labs, Inc. (“Shattuck”), a biopharmaceutical company, announced today that patients are being treated in its Phase 1 dose escalation and expansion clinical trial of its molecule SL-279252 (PD1/OX40L), a bi-functional fusion protein (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03894618). Sarah Cannon Research Institute in Nashville, Tennessee and MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas are the first enrolling sites in this multi-center, global trial. This first-in-human study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamic, and anti-tumor activity of SL-279252 in patients with advanced solid tumors or lymphomas. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited currently holds an exclusive option to enter into a license to develop and commercialize SL-279252. Further information about this trial can be found on clinicaltrials.gov.

“We are excited to have initiated clinical studies for SL-279252. While some patients with cancer enjoy long-term benefit from antibody-based PD-1 blockade, a majority of patients unfortunately do not,” explained Lini Pandite, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Shattuck. “Pre-clinical studies demonstrate that SL-279252 binds simultaneously and with high affinity to PD-L1 and OX40, and stimulates anti-tumor T cell activity. Pre-clinical studies further demonstrate improved pharmacologic and anti-tumor activity compared to antibody-based PD-1 blockade, either alone or in combination with antibody-based OX40 stimulation. We look forward to learning more about SL-279252 in the clinic and expect to gain insight into whether it can improve upon antibody-based PD-1 blockade as a standard of care in multiple tumor types.”

SL-279252 is a novel therapeutic derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint (ARC™) platform and its first molecule to begin clinical trials. The dual-sided nature of SL-279252 is designed to simultaneously block the PD-L1 inhibitory signal and stimulate OX40 signaling. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that SL-279252 potently stimulates anti-tumor T cell activity.

“Shattuck’s ARC platform technology combines checkpoint blockade with immune stimulation representing an approach that is highly differentiated from antibody-based platforms,” said Phil Rowlands, Ph.D., Head, Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit, Takeda. “It is a great example of our commitment to collaborating with world-class partners to pursue novel immuno-oncology targets and next-generation platforms, that may one day deliver transformational medicines to patients.”

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its Agonist Redirected Checkpoint (ARC™) platform, a novel class of biologic medicines capable of multifunctional activity with potential applications in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Using its proprietary ARC™ platform, Shattuck is building a pipeline of therapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Shattuck has offices in Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: http://www.shattucklabs.com.