Vital4 Secures $1.1 Million Investment from Access Private Capital to Expand Sales and Fuel Continued Growth and Innovation

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Access Private Capital, the private equity arm of Berkeley Capital Partners, announced today the closing of the latest investment from its private lending fund. Access Private Capital provided a $1.1 million facility to fund the continued growth of Atlanta-based Vital4, a cloud software company that offers a globally accessible data search and due diligence solutions.

Vital4’s compliance technology solutions are driven by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to deliver the most accurate data protecting against financial crimes, terrorism, bribery and corruption. Vital4 is the first solution in the world to approach due diligence and background screening supporting Anti-Money Laundering, Know Your Customer (AML/KYC), FCPA (Foreign Corrupt Practices Act), UK Bribery Act, FCRA (Fair Credit Reporting Act) and Healthcare sanctions and licensing compliance. Organizations across the globe use the Vital4 platform as a solution that mitigates risk across their enterprise.

“From the beginning, we were very impressed with Vital4’s positioning in the due diligence market. Their use of AI-driven automation and product knowledge offer a clear growth trajectory from an already impressive base of business,” said Tony Palazzo, President of Access Private Capital. “This ended up being more than a business transaction. It was a chance for our fund and its investors to be a part of something we believe will be a true disruptor in this industry.”

Kristin Stafford, Vital4’s Co-founder and CEO, commented, “Access Private Capital was the right partner at the right time to help facilitate our next phase of growth. The firm was able to jump in, learn our business, see the opportunity and move quickly to tailor an ideal financing solution. The structure was a refreshing alternative to other avenues we explored.”

ABOUT ACCESS PRIVATE CAPITAL

Access Private Capital is the private equity arm of Berkeley Capital Partners, a Registered Investment Advisory firm located in Atlanta, Georgia with more than $550 million1 assets under management. Currently, Access Private Capital oversees more than $30 million in private equity investments, including its own private lending fund launched in April of 2018. Central to Access Private Capital’s mission is a commitment to expanding access to quality private market investment opportunities by offering lower costs and smaller minimums than those found at most private equity firms.

ABOUT VITAL4

Vital4 provides global screening solutions to help organizations maintain regulatory compliance and mitigate third party risk. As a cloud software platform made fast and powerful by proprietary machine learning technology, Vital4 was developed to bring the agility of SaaS services to enterprise compliance regimes and eliminate slow update cycles, shallow source pools and the human error risks of manual legacy processes.

Vital4 was built with four fundamental concepts in mind: compliance, accuracy, global insight and value.

1As of May 1, 2019.