Red Hat Forges an Open Pathway to Digital Transformation for CorpFlex

BOSTON - RED HAT SUMMIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that CorpFlex, a managed service provider in Brazil, successfully used the Red Hat infrastructure migration solution to reduce the complexity of its IT infrastructure and lower costs by 87% through its savings on licensing fees. Delivered as a set of integrated technologies and services, including Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat CloudForms, the Red Hat infrastructure migration solution has provided CorpFlex with the framework for a complete hybrid cloud solution while helping the business improve its bottom line.

Founded in 1992, CorpFlex is a Brazilian managed services provider that delivers customized IT solutions to its customers, from e-mail services and cloud storage to managed firewalls and software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WAN). The provider specializes in tailoring combinations of services to commercial customers, helping to deliver value to end users that goes beyond technical capabilities.

As a cloud services provider, CorpFlex was looking for new ways to drive value for clients through technology-as-a-service options. To provide more choices, scale and flexibility for its customized offerings, CorpFlex knew that it had to embrace a hybrid cloud strategy, spanning on-premise and cloud-based resources, but faced a roadblock in its costly existing proprietary virtualization infrastructure. With more than 3,000 virtual machines (VMs) supporting customer operations, CorpFlex wanted to lower its operating costs without impacting services and also gain an entry point to broader hybrid cloud capabilities.

CorpFlex considered its options for an alternative virtualization solution and ultimately decided on Red Hat Virtualization. The Red Hat infrastructure migration solution provided CorpFlex with consulting expertise and supported tools to effectively migrate with minimal impact and integrate Red Hat’s open virtualization technology into its operations.

Red Hat Virtualization, built on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and the Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) project, gives CorpFlex the ability to virtualize resources, processes and applications with a stable foundation for a cloud-native and containerized future. Benefits that CorpFlex has seen from migrating to Red Hat Virtualization include:

More affordable virtualization: Red Hat Virtualization can offer a lower total cost of ownership year over year when compared to other virtualization solutions while providing an open solution that avoids vendor lock-in. For CorpFlex, Red Hat Virtualization resulted in savings of nearly 87 percent per virtual machine. With this reduction in cost, CorpFlex was able to transfer the budget it previously used for maintenance to innovation.

Extended automation: Using Red Hat CloudForms, CorpFlex's IT administrators are able to more easily offer self-service capabilities via a consistent user experience for provisioning, managing, and compliance across VMs and private clouds.

By taking this step, CorpFlex has been able to enhance business growth while maintaining competitive differentiation across its target markets. CorpFlex is also looking to expand its embrace of open source technologies and an open source culture internally.

Joe Fernandes, vice president, Cloud Platforms Products at Red Hat

"Legacy virtualization infrastructure can serve as a stumbling block to, rather than a catalyst for, IT innovation. From licensing costs to closed vendor ecosystems, these silos can hold organizations back from evolving to better meet customer demand. We’re pleased to have helped CorpFlex adopt Red Hat Virtualization through the Red Hat infrastructure migration solution, providing them a clear entry point to open hybrid cloud infrastructure and a catalyst for implementing a technology culture change."

Diogo Santos, CTO, CorpFlex

“As our customers begin to digitally transform, it’s critical that we are able to support them in these initiatives and not be bogged down by poorly-performing and costly legacy infrastructure. With Red Hat Virtualization, we’ve not only seen cost-saving in terms of licensing per virtual machine but we’ve also been able to enhance our own team’s performance through Red Hat’s extensive expertise and training. We expect Red Hat Virtualization to also help us build the foundation for future solutions, including offering Red Hat OpenShift as-a-service, to meet our evolving customer needs.”

