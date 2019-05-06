Iowa Department of Transportation to Use Iteris’ Newly Expanded Commercial Vehicle Operations SaaS Platform

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced it is expanding its commercial vehicle operations (CVO) platform, which is delivered on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis, to include a new International Registration Plan (IRP) and International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) compliance service, in addition to the CVO platform’s current commercial vehicle screening, enforcement and data aggregation solutions.

Iteris also announced today that it was recently awarded a contract in excess of $3 million over 36 months with the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) as the first customer to deploy its new international registration plan and fuel tax compliance solution.

Iteris will provide Iowa DOT the new IRP/IFTA service, as well as its commercial vehicle screening and data aggregation solutions (Iteris CVIEWPlus™), to facilitate motor carrier services throughout Iowa.

Iteris CVIEWPlus™ and related data services will aggregate and automate Iowa DOT’s motor carrier screening process, saving time reviewing many different applications, and focusing on the accuracy of data that is shared nationally. Additionally, Iteris’ IRP and IFTA services will help Iowa DOT with data collection of IRP and IFTA transactions while also enhancing the motor carrier user experience.

“We are excited to announce the expansion of Iteris’ CVO platform, which now offers a more complete solution to a wider serviceable market with the addition of our international registration and fuel tax compliance service,” said Ramin Massoumi, senior vice president and general manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. “The new agreement with Iowa DOT, which represents the first deployment of this new IRP/IFTA service, demonstrates the commitment of state agencies across the U.S. to adopt smart technology to improve their transportation networks.”

Iteris is the largest provider of commercial vehicle enforcement and screening solutions nationwide, providing CVIEWPlus™ to 22 customers, 15 of which use Iteris Inspect.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," “outlooks,” “target,” "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," “should,” "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the timing, success, and benefits of the agreement and the performance, functionality and utility of our products and services. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to provide the services on a cost-effective basis; government funding and budgetary issues, and scheduling and funding delays; the impacts of general economic, political, and other conditions in the markets we address; the challenges in the development of software-based solutions generally; and the potential impacts of product and service offerings from competitors and such competitors’ patent coverage and claims. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).