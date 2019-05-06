Grid4C Partners with Landis+Gyr to Embed AI-Powered Analytics into Smart Meters at the Grid Edge

AUSTIN, Texas & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Award winning AI-powered energy analytics company Grid4C has partnered with Landis+Gyr, a leading global provider of energy management solutions, to embed its predictive analytics software solutions within smart meters at the edge of the electric grid to solve the industry’s next generation use cases in real-time.

The joint effort builds upon an existing and successful partnership to deliver AI-powered energy analytics for energy providers in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong, and expands Landis+Gyr’s Grid Edge portfolio with its “Advanced Application Platform” (AAP) communications modules within its electricity smart meters.

AI Grid Edge solutions will provide utilities with granular real time predictions and actionable insights for their operations and customer-facing applications. This core technology drives applications ranging from granular load forecasting and distributed energy resources optimization, to home energy management at the appliance level, and the prediction, detection, and diagnostics of faults for grid assets and home appliances, in order to improve operational planning, reduce peak demand, increase energy savings, deliver new revenue streams, and increase customer engagement.

These capabilities and alerts will be delivered in real-time without the need to pull the smart meter reads all the way up to the MDM head-end through the AMI network.

“Landis+Gyr is not only a market leader but an innovator in helping utilities maximize the benefits of smart meter investments, and we are honored to partner with them,” said Dr. Noa Ruschin-Rimini, Grid4C founder and CEO. “By embedding the most advanced machine learning insights directly into their smart meters, we can help plan and optimize distributed energy resources in real time at the edge of the grid, prevent faults both on the grid side and on the consumers side, and help consumers manage their energy better. This will provide a significant edge to Landis+Gyr's customers."

“The value we can deliver from leveraging Grid4C's industry leading AI solutions together with our smart meter data in real-time is a differentiator for Landis+Gyr,” stated Rodney Chaplin, General Manager for Landis+Gyr for Australia and New Zealand.

About Grid4C

Selected as a leader in AI solutions for the energy industry by Greentech Media and Navigant Research, Grid4C empowers energy providers and consumers by enabling the power to foresee, leveraging advanced Machine Learning capabilities to deliver accurate, granular predictions, which are crucial for tackling the rising challenges of today's energy industry. Grid4C's plug-and-play solutions analyze the massive amounts of sub-hourly data collected from millions of smart meters and IoT data, and together with customer data, pricing information and more, delivers new revenue streams, enhances customer value, improves the efficiency of energy operations, and maximizes profit. Its portfolio consists of Predictive Home Advisor, which includes non-intrusive household appliance fault prediction and load disaggregation capabilities, Predictive Operational Analytics, enabling better decisions for coordination of distributed energy resources with meter, sub-meter, and asset-level forecasting, Predictive Customer Analytics, which targets and predicts adoption of new rate plans and utility programs, and more.

For more information, please visit www.grid4c.com.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios of products and services to address complex industry challenges, the company delivers comprehensive solutions for the foundation of a smarter grid, including smart metering, distribution network sensing and automation tools, load control, and analytics. Landis+Gyr operates in over 30 countries across five continents. With sales of approximately USD 1.7 billion, the company employs c. 6,000 people with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better.

More information is available at landisgyr.com.