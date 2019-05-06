Adtalem Global Education and Northeastern University Form Strategic Partnership

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adtalem Global Education, a global educator and workforce solutions provider (NYSE: ATGE), and Northeastern University’s D’Amore-McKim School of Business, a thought leader in navigating the complexities of digital convergence and Artificial Intelligence (AI), have signed a strategic alliance agreement. Through their partnership, Adtalem and D’Amore-McKim will bring new products and services to the marketplace, leveraging subject matter expertise and content from Northeastern, and global distribution channels and financial services education and certification expertise from Adtalem.

The first offering to launch under the partnership is a certificate course on AI for Financial Services. AI thought leaders and expert finance and technology practitioners will design and teach the course to provide financial services professionals with a solid understanding of AI and its applications in financial services. The course will also give business professionals the ability to assess AI readiness within their organization and the tools to become AI champions capable of addressing specific business needs.

Available in summer of 2019, the course will launch in online, on-demand, self-paced options and is designed to be completed within 8–10 hours over 2–4 weeks, culminating in a certificate of completion. The course also can be tailored to corporate clients with facilitated sessions and expert faculty members.

“The Artificial Intelligence for Financial Services course is a unique professional education offering in the U.S. market,” said Lisa Wardell, president and CEO of Adtalem. “We are pleased to partner with Northeastern University as a major thought leader consistently at the forefront of AI, and to expand this partnership into other academic areas and industries.”

“Through our deep relationships with leaders in the financial services industry, we know there is a profound need, not only for foundational knowledge of AI, but also its applications and capabilities in daily business operations,” said Mehul Patel, group president, professional education at Adtalem. “The Artificial Intelligence for Financial Services course will provide the knowledge necessary for organizational decision makers to make informed choices about their use of AI and the efficiencies it can bring.”

The banking and financial services industry is at the forefront of AI adoption, using AI to improve the accuracy of credit scoring, fraud detection, personal budgeting and algorithmic stock trading and giving rise to robo-advisers, chat-bots, and machine underwriters. As automation continues to drive efficiencies in quantitative functions, companies and organizations will look to reskill employees into higher value, more qualitative roles.

“Breakthrough technologies, including artificial intelligence, offer the promise of higher productivity, enhanced efficiencies, and economic growth,” says Raj Echambadi, the D’Amore-McKim Dunton Family Dean at Northeastern University. “They are changing the way we live, learn, produce, and consume content, as well as how employees and enterprises work across all industries. Advanced business education will be a critical component in helping people and industries navigate challenges with digital convergence and turn them into opportunities.”

Adtalem’s financial services portfolio currently consists of several organizations with a range of professional education products and services, including: the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS), its CAMS certification is one of the most widely recognized anti-money laundering certifications among compliance professionals worldwide; Becker Professional Education, which offers programs in CPA Exam Review and continuing professional education courses; and EduPristine, one of India's leading training providers in accounting, finance and digital marketing.

The course will be available through Becker Professional Education and ACAMS, which will issue certificates of completion in partnership with the D’Amore-McKim School of Business. For more information on the AI for Financial Services certificate, please email AIFinancialServices@adtalem.com.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden institutions), American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

About the D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University

Through use-inspired research and teaching, Northeastern’s D’Amore-McKim School of Business strives to help people and industries navigate the demands presented by an increasing emphasis on digital transformation. The school embraces the opportunities that arise from this ever-changing, technologically-driven world by discovering, designing, and delivering the competencies required for thriving in this future. Founded in 1922, D’Amore-McKim offers a unique model of business education that purposely blends innovative classroom learning with real-world business application, driven by its rich portfolio of cooperative education opportunities. The main campus is situated in the heart of Boston, a vibrant hub of business and technology, with university satellite campuses in Silicon Valley, Seattle, Toronto, and Charlotte. The school is committed to enabling lifelong learning and embedding an entrepreneurial and global mindset into these programs and its community. For more information about D’Amore-McKim, visit http://www.damore-mckim.northeastern.edu and follow the school on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and our Leaders@Work thought-leadership blog.