Southern Exposure: Dynasty Financial Partners Launches Atlanta-Based Regent Peak Wealth Advisors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading wealth advisor Craig Robson today announced that he and his team have partnered with Dynasty Financial Partners to form an independent wealth management firm called Regent Peak Wealth Advisors. Mr. Robson managed $450 million in client assets at his previous firm.

Mr. Robson joined Merrill Lynch in 1994 and was most recently a Wealth Management Advisor in the firm’s Atlanta office. He is ranked in Barron’s 2018 ‘America’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors: State-by-State’ – for the state of Georgia. He holds the following designations: CFP™ (CFP®), CIMA ™(CIMA®) and CPFA.

Based in Atlanta, Mr. Robson is the Founding Principal and Managing Director of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors. The firm has a total staff of five professionals, and joining Mr. Robson from Merrill Lynch are the following individuals:

Kevin Manning, CFP ™ (CFP®). – Chief Financial Officer, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors; previously Analyst, Relationship Management

Nathan Hoyt, CFP ™ (CFP®). – Chief Investment Officer, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors; previously Analyst, Investments

Carmen Laster – Chief Compliance Officer, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors; previously Registered Senior Client Associate

Emily Raymond – Chief Operating Officer of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors; previously Registered Client Associate

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors is a registered independent advisory firm dedicated to advising creators of significant wealth, including corporate executives, successful business owners, multi-generational families looking to leave a legacy, pre-retirees, entrepreneurs, and trustees and board directors. The firm provides its clients with objective advice in simplifying the complexities of their financial affairs. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors applies a comprehensive approach that considers both sides of the balance sheet, organizing an effective road map and implementing integrated solutions that alleviate the anxiety of financial decision-making.

“We are excited to launch Regent Peak Wealth Advisors because we believe we are able to better serve our client relationships within an independent advisory offering. Leveraging Dynasty’s capabilities will allow us to market ourselves to new opportunities, such as expanding our offerings to corporate executives,” said Mr. Robson. “By offering a more comprehensive range of advisory services, we will expand growth opportunities within our firm. As an independent firm, we are looking forward to having more capabilities for our clients, giving our employees a great business culture, and growing our business both organically and inorganically over time as other advisors seek to join a truly independent advisory firm in the greater Atlanta area.”

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors plans to provide corporate executives detailed advice and counsel specific to their deferred and/or equity compensation plans within their employers total compensation offerings. In addition, the firm plans to source lending solutions to assist a business owner in their growth initiatives, which may include working capital, acquisition financing, equipment loans, etc.

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors also plans to expand their footprint via strategic acquisitions with like-minded advisors.

“2019 is shaping up to be yet another banner year for advisors choosing independence. We are excited to be leaders in helping advisors navigate the transition to independence and are often the first call for advisors considering independence. We believe this long-term trend has now become a movement that will not only continue but also accelerate,” said Shirl Penney, CEO of Dynasty Financial Partners. “We are particularly proud to partner with a high-caliber advisor like Craig and his team, and we welcome them to our Network of independent advisors. If you are a high-net-worth investor in the Atlanta region, you now have another great option from which to get independent advice, delivered separately from where products are manufactured and sold. We believe Regent Peak will quickly become leaders in delivering fiduciary-based advice in their market."

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors has partnered with Dynasty Financial Partners to leverage Dynasty’s wealth management services, people, leading technology, and capital support. The firm will be using Dynasty’s award-winning integrated Core Services platform for independent advisors and the firm’s turn key asset management platform (TAMP). They will have access to leading technology, including Dynasty’s proprietary advisor desktop, in-house specialists, home office support, and will benefit from the firm’s significant scale in the industry.

Among its other resource partners, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors has selected Schwab to provide custody services for its clients’ assets and Black Diamond for consolidated asset and performance reporting.

For more information, please visit www.regentpeakwealth.com

About Dynasty Financial Partners

Dynasty Financial Partners is known for assisting advisors of integrity to better service their clients, run their businesses more profitably, grow faster, and enhance the enterprise value of the advisor’s firm. Dynasty does this by developing, sourcing and integrating management capabilities for some of the industry’s leading independent investment advisory firms. Dynasty’s award-winning integrated platform services delivery chassis offers a customized, open-architecture wealth management solutions and technology platform supporting advisors as they protect and grow their clients’ wealth. Dynasty hosts numerous events to allow the community to come together and allow top RIA firms to be independent but not alone. Dynasty also offers access to capital to help advisors expand, scale and grow their business. Dynasty’s core principle is “objectivity without compromise,” and the firm is committed to crafting solutions that allow investment advisors to act as true fiduciaries to their clients.

Also visit Dynasty on social media:

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynasty-financial-partners

Twitter:@DynastyFP

Youtube:http://bit.ly/1MKXhC8