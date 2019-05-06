Samsung SDS Partners with MobiChord Mobile Management to Enhance Its Managed Mobility Services

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsung SDS America today announced a strategic partnership with MobiChord Inc. to enhance its Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Suite of Offerings. MobiChord, a SaaS company that specializes in Technology Expense Management software on the ServiceNow platform, will underpin and strengthen the expense, usage, asset management experience for Samsung SDS enterprise mobility customers. Samsung SDS and MobiChord are set to provide an early glimpse into the partnership during ServiceNow’s Knowledge 2019 on May 7, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The partnership is an important step towards Samsung SDS’ strategic objective to streamline the customer experience and enhance its global reverse and forward logistic capabilities. MobiChord offers the only Technology Expense Management solutions native to the ServiceNow platform, a global leading enterprise IT platform utilized by roughly 75% of Fortune 500 companies. Adaptable and flexible, MobiChord’s global technology platform is vendor, device, and carrier agnostic and easily integrates into a customers’ existing IT infrastructure and workflows. In addition to bringing B2B, B2C and B2BC Expense/Asset/Usage Management capabilities for both smartphone/tablet devices and wearables, the partnership adds value for Samsung SDS enterprise mobility customers via a suite of professional and managed services and implementation support.

Already, enterprise customers are experiencing the benefits of the partnership. In an initial customer pilot program, Samsung SDS and MobiChord together tailored the platform to meet the customer’s specific requirements and fit within a highly regulated industry. Pilot programs have had meaningful results, including driving significant cost savings and workflow optimization throughout the enterprise as well as improving the end-user experience.

“With its highly flexible and multi-vendor platform, MobiChord is a natural fit to bolster our Managed Mobility Services. The platform can be easily customized to address the complex nature of enterprise-level managed mobility,” said Mingu Lee, Senior Vice President, Mobile B2B, Samsung SDS America. “Additionally, MobiChord’s connection to the ServiceNow ecosystem enables us to further simplify the implementation process for our customers, doing away with unnecessary system integrations, and allows us to fit seamlessly into their global IT strategy.”

Herbert Uhl, Co-founder and CEO, MobiChord, said, “We’re thrilled that Samsung SDS has chosen MobiChord to enhance its Managed Mobility Services. Our experience has been that global enterprise mobility management requires an agile and flexible approach that is customized to the client’s IT environment and particular business objectives. Working with Samsung in early pilots has proven that this collaboration is a perfect fit. We’re looking forward to launching the partnership during ServiceNow’s Knowledge 2019.”

About Samsung SDS America

Samsung SDS America (SDSA) is the U.S. subsidiary of Samsung SDS, a $9 billion global leader in digital transformation and innovation solutions. SDSA helps organizations optimize their productivity, make smarter business decisions, and improve their competitive positions in a hyper-connected economy using our enterprise software solutions for secure mobility, retail, DOOH, advanced analytics, and contextual marketing.

About MobiChord

MobiChord Inc. is a leading provider of Technology Expense Management software and services. MobiChord integrates internal and external Service Providers with ServiceNow to create a single, business-facing solution to digitize the management of voice and network, mobility and cloud. MobiChord’s solutions transform the way cross-departmental work is managed, unlocking unbridled productivity, giving enterprises full control of their technology environment, and greatly decreasing technology provider expenses.

Companies of all sizes, across the globe benefit from telecom service management. MobiChord is based in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices in North America, EMEA and APAC.