Hyatt Announces Plans for Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad group (“Hap Seng”) to develop a Hyatt Centric hotel in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. Expected to open in 2021, Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu will be the first Hyatt Centric hotel in Malaysia and will connect savvy, in-the-now guests with shareworthy experiences at and around the property.

Situated in the heart of the city, the hotel will offer convenient access to the commercial district, shopping malls, restaurants and other local attractions. The Jesselton Point pier is also within walking distance, allowing guests to easily visit nearby islands, while the airport is a little more than six miles (ten kilometers) away.

“We are grateful for the collaboration from Hap Seng, one of the most esteemed companies in Malaysia,” said David Udell, group president, Asia-Pacific, Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “With its prime location in Malaysia’s gateway city to Sabah and Borneo, Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu will cater to adventurous guests looking to discover the area’s culture, cuisine and surrounding national parks.”

With the Hyatt Centric brand’s light-hearted spirit in mind, Kengo Kuma has been commissioned as the architect and interior designer for Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu. Taking inspiration from the lush green hills and blue ocean surrounding the hotel, the award-winning designer will incorporate local materials into the design. The hotel will also feature an all-day lounge and restaurant, more than 1900 square feet (600 square meters) of meeting space, a rooftop swimming pool and bar with views of the South China Sea, and a fitness center.

“We are thrilled to announce plans to introduce the Hyatt Centric brand to one of Malaysia’s key destinations,” said Patrick Finn, senior vice president – real estate & development, Asia-Pacific, Hyatt. “We are focused on strategically growing our brand presence in Malaysia and the introduction of our second Hyatt hotel in Sabah will enable us to provide more diverse experiences for guests.”

Dato’ Jorgen Bornhoft, chairman of Hap Seng said, “We’re honoured to announce plans to fly the first Hyatt Centric flag in Malaysia, and more importantly, the very first hotel by the Hap Seng group. Leaving no stone unturned, we have decided to engage the world-renowned Japanese architect, Kengo Kuma to design the hotel. We hope this speaks to Hap Seng’s commitment to bring a best-in-class experience to Sabah while creating job opportunities and driving tourism.”

