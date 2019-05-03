National Seating & Mobility to Distribute Independence Drive Wheelchair Eye Control Technology

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Seating & Mobility (NSM), the leading provider of complex rehabilitation, mobility and accessibility solutions in the U.S. has signed an agreement with Evergreen Circuits to nationally distribute the Independence Drive eye control wheelchair technology. In addition to distributing this new product, NSM Assistive Technology Professionals (ATPs) have been working in collaboration with Evergreen Circuits, conducting hands-on product trials and providing feedback to be considered for enhancements to better serve clients.

“Technology is continually changing the game for our clients and the CRT industry as a whole,” said Bill Mixon, NSM CEO. “The inventive work by Evergreen Circuits on the Independence Drive system is indicative of the life-altering mobility solutions on the horizon for those we serve. Since the system debuted this past fall, many of our ATPs have provided feedback supporting specific-use cases for this technology. We are pleased to have this groundbreaking product available for our clients nationwide.”

Evergreen Circuits was founded as a result of a challenge made by former NFL player and ALS patient, Steve Gleason. Due to the progression of his disease, Gleason needed the technology allowing him to drive his wheelchair using just his eyes. Evergreen Circuits developed the Independence Drive technology in partnership with Gleason’s foundation, Team Gleason, and Jay Smith, CEO of Livid Instruments in Austin, Texas, also an ALS patient. The technology merges a powered wheelchair, tablet computer, and eye-tracking camera into a virtual joystick that powers eye-controlled wheelchair movement.

Team Gleason has purchased a number of units to provide through the foundation for those who have a need for the product, but no funding options. NSM will donate the installation and set-up for these units as needed.

“We’ve been thrilled with the support and enthusiasm from NSM about Independence Drive,” said Jay Beavers, Evergreen Circuits CEO. “The overwhelming interest in the product from ATPs attending the NSM Symposium, and the valuable feedback about the system that followed has been encouraging and exciting. We look forward to continuing to build this partnership as we work to create advancements in technology to change the lives of individuals with disabilities and mobility challenges.”

