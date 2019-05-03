Hudson Group Announces Partnership with Joe & The Juice To Open Two Locations at Vancouver International Airport

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hudson Group (NYSE: HUD), a leader in North American travel retail, today announced a partnership with Joe & The Juice, a Scandinavian juice phenomenon, to open two locations at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) as part of the Company's accelerated food and beverage expansion.

Hudson Group will license and operate Joe & the Juice at the two new locations, which are expected to open in summer and fall 2019 in the Domestic Terminal and Transborder Terminal Buildings, respectively. Joe & The Juice will serve signature organic coffee, fresh fruit and vegetable juices and made-to-order sandwiches.

“As a leading travel retailer with a vast portfolio of brands and concepts and unparalleled knowledge of airport operations, Hudson Group is an ideal partner to help expand our airport presence,” said Valdemar Halbye, Head of U.S. Retail, Joe & The Juice. “We’re excited to leverage Hudson Group’s prime locations at Vancouver International Airport to fuel travelers with our high-quality, natural and organic prepared juices, shakes, coffees and sandwiches.”

“At YVR, we strive to offer compelling concepts that appeal to our diverse group of travelers. We are thrilled to work with Hudson Group to deliver on our commitment to provide outstanding customer experiences,” said Scott Norris, Vice President, Commercial Development, Vancouver Airport Authority. “With the recent opening of North America’s first duty free Moncler boutique and the announcement that the award-winning Joe and The Juice will be arriving soon, our travelers have even more reason to arrive early and enjoy our airport.”

“Expanding our food & beverage offering is a key driver of growth for our company as we have seen continued demand for healthy quick-serve options from passengers while on the road,” said Roger Fordyce, Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Group. “We’re pleased to partner with Joe & The Juice to bring their quality health products and unique, modern vibe to travelers at Vancouver International Airport.”

About Hudson Group

Hudson Group (NYSE: HUD), a Dufry Company and one of the largest travel retailers in North America, is committed to enhancing the travel experience for over 300,000 travelers every day in the continental United States and Canada. The Company is anchored by its iconic Hudson, Hudson News and Hudson Bookseller brands and operates over 1,000 duty-paid and duty-free stores in 87 locations, including airports, commuter terminals, hotels and some of the most visited landmarks and tourist destinations in the world. Our wide range of store concepts include travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free shops, branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets. For more information, visit www.hudsongroup.com and www.dufry.com.

About Joe & The Juice

Scandinavian juice phenomenon JOE & THE JUICE is soon coming to Vancouver International Airport (YVR). What better place to pick up a juice, sandwich or coffee, or sit-in and take in all the great vibes from the awesome music and atmosphere. Grab one of the many tasty and healthy juices made from a wide range of fresh fruits and vegetables or an authentic coffee drink made from 100% organic and sustainably grown coffee beans from Honduras. Hungry? Enjoy an easy meal with one of our freshly made sandwiches (gluten free options available).