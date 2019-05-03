CORRECTING and REPLACING DATA Communications Management Corp. Sells its Binders and Index Tabs Business to Southwest Business Products

BRAMPTON, Ontario & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First paragraph, first sentence of release should read: DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (“DCM” or the “Company”) and Southwest Business Products Ltd. (“Southwest”) announce they have entered into a purchase and sale agreement, whereby DCM has sold its loose-leaf binders and index tab business to Southwest effective May 2, 2019 (instead of DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (“DCM” or the “Company”) and Southwest Business Products Ltd. (“Southwest”) announce they have entered into a purchase and sale agreement, whereby DCM has sold its loose-leaf binders and index tab business to Southwest effective).

The corrected release reads:

DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP. SELLS ITS BINDERS AND INDEX TABS BUSINESS TO SOUTHWEST BUSINESS PRODUCTS

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (“DCM” or the “Company”) and Southwest Business Products Ltd. (“Southwest”) announce they have entered into a purchase and sale agreement, whereby DCM has sold its loose-leaf binders and index tab business to Southwest effective May 2, 2019. In addition, DCM has entered into a long-term supply agreement with Southwest as a preferred vendor to DCM for the supply of binders, index tabs and related products.

The loose-leaf binders and tab business was previously acquired by DCM in conjunction with the acquisition of BOLDER Graphics in November 2017, and consists of the manufacturing and selling of: binders, including stock and custom loose-leaf binders; tabs, including stock and custom number and letter tabs; and related binder and tab products. The large-format digital printing and point of sale signage and packaging business acquired in the BOLDER transaction is not included in this transaction.

“Southwest is the leading manufacturer of document binding supplies in Canada, and we’ve had a long-standing trusted partner relationship them,” said Gregory J. Cochrane, CEO of DCM. “This transaction is consistent with our strategic focus on products and solutions that are core to our top customers, and to source non-core offerings from other leading providers where it makes more strategic sense.”

“We are excited to build upon our strong relationship with DCM,” said Louis Cordeiro, President of Southwest. “We pride ourselves on providing our customers the best solutions, largest selection, and highest level of customer satisfaction and this acquisition further enhances our offering.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a communication solutions partner that adds value for major companies across North America by creating more meaningful connections with their customers. We pair customer insights and thought leadership with cutting-edge products, modular enabling technology and services to power our clients’ go-to market strategies. We help our clients manage how their brands come to life, determine which channels are right for them, manage multimedia campaigns, deploy location-specific and 1:1 marketing, execute custom loyalty programs, and fulfill their commercial printing needs all in one place.

Our extensive experience has positioned us as experts at providing communication solutions across many verticals, including the financial, retail, healthcare, consumer health, energy, and not-for-profit sectors. Thanks to our locations throughout Canada and in the United States (Chicago, Illinois and New York, New York), we are able to meet our clients’ varying needs with scale, speed, and efficiency - no matter how large or complex the ask. And we can do it all with advanced DCM security, regulatory compliance, and bilingual communications, in print or digital.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

About Southwest Business Products

A proudly Canadian company, Southwest Business Products is one of the largest manufacturers of document binding supplies in the country. For over 36 years, we have been a leader in binding supplies, print finishing equipment, and presentation and branding materials. We are dedicated to being the most reliable, innovative and knowledgeable company in our industry.

Southwest Business Products has seven branch offices across Canada, including Toronto (head office), Southwestern Ontario, British Columbia, Calgary, Alberta, Ottawa, Ontario, Quebec and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect DCM’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “project”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “will”, “may”, “estimate” and other similar expressions. These statements are based on DCM’s expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of DCM’s business strategy and execution thereof and, in particular, statements by Mr. Cochrane regarding DCM’s strategy of focusing on its core business and sourcing through third parties non-core offerings made available to DCM’s customers.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, DCM assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.