Vaimo Accelerates Global Growth with USA Expansion

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vaimo, a world-leading digital commerce agency and Global Elite Magento Solutions Partner, has announced that it will be launching in the USA with a new office in Chicago, Illinois, marking the company’s 15th international market worldwide. This move supports Vaimo’s vision in delivering commerce results for more clients across the globe.

I’m delighted to announce that we’ll be bringing our digital commerce expertise to the USA — one of the largest eCommerce markets in the world. With our local presence in Chicago, alongside our global brand, we’ll be closer to our clients in helping them to succeed in the digital commerce space. Being able to support clients in both EMEA and the USA is a true indication of our status as the world’s leading commerce solutions partner.

David Holender

CEO

Vaimo

Vaimo is one of the world’s most respected experts on the Magento platform due to its proven results in helping merchants drive success in digital commerce. As a full-service agency, Vaimo combines strategy, design, development and managed services to build award-winning digital solutions for brands, retailers and manufacturers across the world. These include such household names as Helly Hansen, Jaguar, Jack Daniel’s, Proactiv+, GANT and many more. Having worked with a number of US brands already, Vaimo now brings its success with major European brands and retailers to the US market.

With experience and expertise in B2B, B2C, PIM, Mobile Apps, Order Management and ERP integrations, Vaimo’s global presence allows it to cultivate close, long-term relationships with clients. As a result, Vaimo is recognised as one of the world’s most respected experts on the Magento and Adobe Commerce Cloud.

It’s an important step for us as the US is one of the UK’s largest export markets, and being able to offer local expertise to UK businesses expanding to the US is vital. Furthering our reach to the US market makes our offering truly global and is an exciting step ahead for Vaimo.

Steve Dashwood

Country Manager for the UK & Ireland

Vaimo

Vaimo’s US leadership team includes Martin Hjalm (Managing Director) and PJ Utsi (Vaimo Co-Founder and CCO). The team brings significant experience and expertise from the worlds of eCommerce, strategy and consultation, project-based development and near-shore application development.

We’re really excited to grow our presence in the US as we’ve been getting a lot of requests from both existing and new clients to bring our experience and expertise here. We are one of the few Magento partners with strong experience working with both Enterprise size clients and medium-size firms in both the B2B and B2C space, Magento 2 migrations and Magento Order Management — there is a lot of demand for this expertise in the market.

Martin Hjalm

Managing Director

Vaimo

About Vaimo - www.vaimo.com

Vaimo is one of the world’s most respected experts in digital commerce on the Magento and Adobe Commerce Cloud platform. As a full-service omnichannel agency, we deliver strategy, design, development and managed services to brands, retailers and manufacturers all over the world.

Our sharp focus, broad experience and deep expertise within B2B, B2C, PIM, Order Management and ERP integrations make us a key partner for driving success in digital commerce. Our 10+ year track record of technical excellence coupled with our commitment to helping clients succeed with business development, digital strategy and customer experience design is proudly manifested in our status as a Magento Global Elite Partner.

Vaimo was founded by a team of Swedish entrepreneurs in 2008 and has since rapidly grown to a company with a presence in 15+ international markets and over 450+ full-time employees. We provide services to various international brands, many of which conduct a significant amount of business in the U.S.