The Genie Company Integrates Aladdin Connect® Smart System into Builder Grade Garage Door Openers

MT. HOPE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Genie Company announces the addition of integrated Aladdin Connect® and its Wi-Fi capable system to its popular builder grade models. The Models 2128 and 1128, which offer durable and economical value with either belt or chain drive rails, now have Genie’s award-winning Aladdin Connect system built directly into the powerheads.

All the same great features of Aladdin Connect are included, such as compatibility with smart platforms Alexa and Google Assistant. It also has other key attributes such as time-based rules in addition to virtual keys which can provide access to family, friends or service personnel as needed, making the lives of homeowners more secure and convenient!

Aladdin Connect is easy to set up with the entire process only taking around five minutes to complete. The Aladdin Connect app takes a homeowner or installer through the entire process. Once set up, setting schedules for your door to close or granting limited or full access to friends and family give you expanded control & monitoring of your opener in ways that could not be imagined only a short time ago.

In addition to integrating the smart features of Aladdin Connect, this strong yet compact opener brings a great deal of power. The 24-volt motor can lift residential sectional garage doors up to 8 feet tall. Speed is not an issue as the Model 2128 can lift doors up to 7” per second while the Model 1128 comes in at 6.5” per second*. As an added bonus, this concentrated power comes in an efficient, light-weight design thanks to the DC motor, making both models much easier to install than heavier openers.

“One of the major focuses in the design of this opener is efficiency and value,” said Josh Funk, residential product manager. “We want to make certain that our customers are getting the most bang for their buck. These new builder grade units deliver just that.”

About The Genie Company

The Genie Company is based in Mt. Hope, Ohio, and is a leading manufacturer of smart, connected garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications. Its roots run deep as an American brand that has been synonymous with garage door openers since 1954. The Genie® name itself is a well-recognized icon among homeowners, builders, and dealers alike. Genie distributes its openers and accessories through a broad distribution channel of professional dealers, wholesalers, and retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada. To learn more or for regular updates, become a Genie fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or visit www.geniecompany.com.

* +/- 0.5 inches per second.